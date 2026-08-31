AMS X

3DPOD 313: Patient-Specific 3D Printing with Ruben Wauthle, Amnovis

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsEuropeMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing
Formnext
IMTS

Share this Article

Ruben Wauthle studied at Leuven University at a very serendipitous time. Through working with pioneering additive professors and surgeons, he entered into a specialty that was emerging. He joined pioneering LPBF firm Layerwise and was a part of the team that did the first metal 3D printed jaw implant. He continued to work in implantology and 3D printing at 3D Systems and FMI. Later he co-founds AMnovis a firm that I’m fascinated by. AMnovis can help you design, commercialize, and get regulatory approval for your implant. This helps innovation in 3D printed implants, but the firm is also very much on the cutting edge of research. By using the Schaeffler Multi Material 3D printing process, they may just do their most innovative work yet.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions, the industry leader in large-scale 3D metal printing and operator of the world’s largest wire arc additive manufacturing facility. Backed by Lincoln Electric’s 130-plus years of deep expertise in welding, metallurgy, automation, and process control, Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions helps manufacturers push beyond the limits of traditional part production, enabling greater design flexibility, more agile sourcing strategies, and new possibilities for producing large, complex metal components. 

 

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry ADDMAN
ADDMAN

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Financials: 6K Additive Sales Rise as Aerospace and Defense Demand Grows

The Formlabs Shuffle

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printing3D Printing ServicesAsiaEditorials / OpinionsFeatured StoriesMilitary 3D Printing

South Korea’s Lincsolution Announces AM Defense Hub as Nation is Caught in US-China Trade War

In my most recent post about RIMPAC, I noted that US military joint exercises appear to be the latest function of the US government to be leveraged by the Trump...

August 25, 2026
3D PrintingBusinessEditorials / Opinions

Additive Economics 101, Part 1: Betwixt Rolex and Ryanair

Let’s look at what matters when we make things that matter. What considerations are there, what is important, what affects cost? Look at the levers in laser powder bed fusion,...

August 19, 2026
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ServicesBusinessEditorials / OpinionsGeneral Industry

The Formlabs X1 Versus the HP 1200: Costing, Throughput & 30% Packing Density

We are at one of the most important moments in the powder bed fusion market’s entire history. EOS is on the retreat, retrenching itself in higher-volume industrial systems while dropping...

August 13, 2026
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive ManufacturingAsiaGovernmentMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America

Talking About the Need for Speed at MMX 2026

On the first day of the recent MMX 2026, the annual Members Meeting and Exchange held by America Makes in Youngstown, Ohio, someone asked me if I had any early...

August 13, 2026
EOS
AM Power
AM Ventures
The Barnes Global Advisors
Nikon SLM Solutions
HZG
Cantor
Stratasys
Lincoln Electric
Madde
nPower Technologies
Incodema 3D
Invision
Carbon
Asimov Ventures
AMT
XJET
6K Additive
IMTS
Continuum Powders
Vulcan Forms
AMSIS
Dynamism
American Elements
HP
ARC Impact
AMR x Continuum
HP AOPA
Additec
FacFox
TCT Shenzhen
Formnext
Continuum Powders
EOS
AMR Drones Report
AMR Applications Analysis
ADDMAN
3D Systems
HP Commercial UAV
3DPI AMAAM
IMTS
Atlix
AMR Polymer Extrusion
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 23-25, 2027

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides