3DPOD 313: Patient-Specific 3D Printing with Ruben Wauthle, Amnovis

Ruben Wauthle studied at Leuven University at a very serendipitous time. Through working with pioneering additive professors and surgeons, he entered into a specialty that was emerging. He joined pioneering LPBF firm Layerwise and was a part of the team that did the first metal 3D printed jaw implant. He continued to work in implantology and 3D printing at 3D Systems and FMI. Later he co-founds AMnovis a firm that I’m fascinated by. AMnovis can help you design, commercialize, and get regulatory approval for your implant. This helps innovation in 3D printed implants, but the firm is also very much on the cutting edge of research. By using the Schaeffler Multi Material 3D printing process, they may just do their most innovative work yet.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions, the industry leader in large-scale 3D metal printing and operator of the world’s largest wire arc additive manufacturing facility. Backed by Lincoln Electric’s 130-plus years of deep expertise in welding, metallurgy, automation, and process control, Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions helps manufacturers push beyond the limits of traditional part production, enabling greater design flexibility, more agile sourcing strategies, and new possibilities for producing large, complex metal components.

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