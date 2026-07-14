Webinar Explores Metal Binder Jetting High-Temperature M247LC for Production

High-temperature nickel-based superalloys like MAR-M 247LC (M247LC), the low-carbon version of MAR-M 247, are used for casting in some of the most demanding applications in the world, including gas turbines, energy, aerospace propulsion, and industrial systems. In addition to its high-temperature performance, M247LC also offers cracking resistance, improved ductility, and manufacturability, all of which enable components to work reliably in extreme environments.

But, there are more challenges than ever with traditional investment casting supply chains, from high tooling costs and long lead times to a smaller supplier base. This has led many engineering and manufacturing organizations to investigate alternative production methods, like metal binder jetting (MBJ).

If you’re interested in learning how MBJ is helping to build a faster, more flexible path to production and qualification of M247LC, tune in to “The Future of High-Temperature Superalloys: Binder Jetting MAR-M 247LC for Production Applications,” a free webinar on August 6th, 11am PT/2 pm ET.

The webinar, moderated by 3DPrint.com, features experts from Texas companies Continuum Powders and AmPd Labs. They will draw on the latest mechanical testing results and qualification progress to show how binder-jetted M247LC has been able to achieve mechanical performance equivalent to conventionally casting, as well as improved ductility and process repeatability.

There will be three speakers, and the first is Tim Neal, the CEO of AmPd Labs. The Houston-based company helps its customers take advanced metal and polymer parts from concept to production, focusing particularly on speeding up qualification and adoption of high-performance alloys, like M247LC, for aerospace and defense, industrial, and energy applications. During the webinar, Neal will provide a high-level overview of M247LC and why engineers use it, the material’s typical applications, traditional casting workflow limitations, and why many organizations keep using less optimal materials.

Sean Harkins, the Co-Founder and COO of AmPd Labs, will focus on MBJ as an alternative production method to casting. He’ll explain why binder jetting is well-suited for MAR-M 247LC, such as faster iteration cycles and reduced lead times, complex geometry advantages, tooling-free manufacturing, and more.

Harkins will then be joined by Sunil Badwe, PhD, the Vice President of R&D at Continuum Powders, which delivers high-quality metal powder solutions for additive manufacturing (AM) and advanced industrial applications. Together, Harkins and Dr. Badwe will review the findings from an AmPd whitepaper about the mechanical properties of binder-jetted MAR-M 247LC.

Finally, Dr. Badwe will share his materials science perspective on the high-temperature superalloy, including grain structure advantages, the relationship between powder quality and final properties, why ductility improvements are important, and continuing qualification and optimization work.

The webinar will focus on the materials science behind successfully processing M247LC with MBJ, such as microstructure and powder quality, as well as qualification progress. Other discussion points will include the role of reclaimed metal feedstocks in producing high-performance superalloy powders; increasing supply chain resilience and reducing lead times; and opportunities across marine turbine, aerospace and defense, power generation, and oil & gas applications.

The webinar will end with a panel discussion between all of the speakers, and a live Q&A session with whatever time remains.

“Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of where M247LC fits within modern manufacturing strategies, where binder jetting can serve as a viable alternative to investment casting, and how this technology is opening new possibilities for high-temperature production.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.