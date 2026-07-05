Mimaki & Cleeks Golf Club Collaborate for Miniature 3D Printed Golf Bag Collectibles

Japan-headquartered Mimaki Engineering launched its first full-color inkjet printer in 1996. Not long after, the company established its US-based Mimaki Inc. operating entity, which manufactures digital printing and cutting products, including industrial inkjet printers. Mimaki USA installed its first 3D printer, the 3DUJ-553, in the Americas in 2018. Since then, the full-color printer has been used to fabricate everything from artwork to gaming collectibles and even sports miniatures.

Recently, Mimaki partnered with the Crewe Alexandra football club to make a 3D printed miniature of the club captain. Now, it’s 3D printing a series of full-color, highly detailed, miniature golf bag collectibles through an exclusive collaboration with Cleeks Golf Club, a professional, franchise-based team. These limited edition prints are from the club’s Art of Golf cultural series: a collection of artist-designed golf bags used by Cleeks’ professional golfers during the 2026 LIV Golf tournament.

“Built to tour standards and played in competition, the bags carry individual creative perspectives directly onto the course,” the Art of Golf website explains.

“Art of Golf is about expanding what golf can be. We use the golf bag as a canvas to celebrate artists, cultures and creative voices from around the world, bringing a new dimension to the sport and creating experiences that resonate beyond traditional golf audiences,” explained Jonas Mårtensson, General manager, Cleeks Golf Club. “These collectibles capture that idea perfectly. They’re not simply miniature golf bags; they’re miniature works of art. Mimaki’s technology has allowed us to faithfully reproduce each artist’s vision and create something that fans can take home while preserving the integrity of the original work.”

There are 14 events in the LIV Golf tournament, which runs through the end of August. Crowds in the US, Spain, Korea, and Mexico have already been impressed with the 3D printed mini golf bags, and Mimaki is helping with the design and 3D printing of more bags for upcoming rounds in the UK and US. In total, 14 different artists from the Art of Golf collection designed 14 different miniature golf bag collectibles—one for each event.

According to the Art of Golf website, “Each artist is invited to respond to golf as a system built on discipline, repetition, and pressure. The golf bag becomes the artist’s canvas, not as a symbolic gesture, but as a functional object used under real tournament conditions.”

Most of the golf bags in the Art of Golf series are made by an artist who’s local to the region of the various tournament events. So each design is reflective of the artist’s language, as well as the culture in the area surrounding the golf course. For instance, the design for the sixth bag incorporates the Northern Cardinal and Flowering Dogwood for Virginia.

Using traditional production methods to make the miniature golf bags would have meant reducing the amount of color, simplifying the shapes, and lots of manual finishing. That’s why Cleeks Golf Club went with 3D printing.

Each 15 cm golf bag is 3D printed in one piece on the photorealistic, full-color 3DUJ-553 system. There is no assembly or painting required, and only a little post-processing. Mimaki’s flagship 3D printer can produce more than 10 million unique colors, and enables texture, fine detail, and color transitions, which makes for visually stunning golf bag collectibles.

Each one of the 14 golf bag designs is printed in a limited quantity of just 25, for a total of 350 models that people can purchase as a keepsake at the LIV Golf tournament events.

“When it comes to high-quality collectibles, this project perfectly exemplifies the capability of our 3D printing proposition – namely short-run, highly precise, full color output consistent from one piece to the next and delivered in a matter of hours,” said Matthew Stark, 3D Segment Manager at Mimaki. “The reality is that for projects like this, 3D printing is really the only viable option. Aside from the time and cost associated with conventional methods, the level of realism and fine detail we’re able to achieve would be impossible with techniques like traditional hand model-making.”

Additionally, Cleeks Golf Club also commissioned Mimaki to make a half-scale 3D printed reproduction of the players’ bags for each of the designs in the Art of Golf series. The 50 cm models are not for sale, but are instead displayed as a showpiece at each clubhouse for LIV events.

Here are the dates and locations for the rest of the 2026 LIV Golf tournament:

July 23-26, LIV Golf UK, JCB Golf and Country Club, Rocester, England

August 6-9, LIV Golf New York, Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey

August 20-23, LIV Golf Indianapolis, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Indiana

August 27-30, LIV Golf Michigan, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Michigan

Any golf fans attending the remainder of the events can see the 3D printed golf bag miniatures for themselves, and even buy one if they’re looking for a one-of-a-kind keepsake.

We’ve seen 3D printed art, and 3D printed sports equipment—even golf clubs. It’s nice to see the two brought together in this unique way.

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