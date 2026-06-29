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HeyGears Unveils G1X, the World’s First Desktop Full-Color 3D & UV Printer

June 29, 2026 by Team HeyGears 3D Printers3D PrintingArtificial Intelligence (AI)Consumer GoodsDesktop PrintersSponsored
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For creators, makers, studios, and small businesses, color has remained one of the biggest barriers in digital fabrication. Multi-color FDM is limited in detail and often creates waste towers, while resin 3D printing delivers fine detail but requires manual painting for color. Full-color 3D printing has traditionally been expensive and out of reach, with UV printing and texture creation still locked in separate workflows.

The HeyGears G1X is designed to change that. As the world’s first desktop full-color 3D and UV printer, G1X combines Full-Color 3D, 3D Texture, and 2D UV printing in one desktop-scale platform. From paint-free full-color models and tactile relief effects to high-resolution surface customization across hundreds of materials, G1X gives creators a faster, more flexible way to turn digital ideas into finished physical products.

One Machine. Three Worlds of Creation.

The HeyGears G1X combines Full-Color 3D, 3D Texture, and 2D UV printing in one desktop system.

3D Printing Mode (Prints Full-Color 3D Models & 2.9D Deep Relief)

In 3D Mode, the G1X builds three-dimensional models layer by layer using a dedicated ink set: CMYK + Double White + Water-SolubleSupport + Transparent (CMYKST+W*2). This mode produces:

  • Full-Color 3D Models: Seamless, paint-free models with interior and exterior color.
  • Deep Relief (2.9D): A specialized application of full-color 3D printing for deep three-dimensional relief, extending your prints up to 150 mm for enhanced expression.

Transparent printing application demonstrating color fidelity, fine detail, and clear material effects. Image courtesy of HeyGears.

UV Printing Mode (2D Printing & 3D Textures Printing)

In UV mode, the G1X 8-channel ink system and up to 1440 × 2400 DPI resolution support vivid color, fine detail, raised textures, and surface customization across 400+ compatible materials. It functions as a high-speed flatbed printer capable of producing two types of creations:

  • 2D Printing: Direct high-resolution printing on 400+ compatible materials (metal, acrylic, wood, leather, ceramics).
  • 3D Textures: Supports up to 5 mm in 3D texture height, allowing you to reproduce realistic surfaces such as leather, wood carvings, brushstrokes, and Braille.

A leather-style book cover featuring raised 3D textures and high-resolution color printing created with the G1X. Image courtesy of HeyGears.

Industrial-Grade Print Quality, Speed, and Color Fidelity

G1X is designed to bring industrial-grade print performance into a desktop-scale system, combining faster UV printing, precise color reproduction, and stable long-term output.

  • Epson I3200 industrial-grade printhead: Supports ultra-high-frequency jetting for faster printing, more stable ink ejection, and reduced risk of clogging.
  • Up to 3X faster UV printing: Helps creators, studios, and small businesses improve productivity for custom projects and small-batch production.
  • Advanced RIP algorithms: Enable 10M+ colors, smoother gradients, and more accurate visual output across different printing modes.

Note: The 3X UV printing speed boost is based on internal testing compared with desktop UV printers equipped with a single F1080 (XP600) printhead.

Custom skateboard deck produced using the G1X’s full-color UV printing capabilities. Image courtesy of HeyGears.

From Idea to Print with AI and Auto Calibration

G1X combines AI-powered creation tools with intelligent hardware alignment, making the workflow from idea to final print faster and easier.

  • AI-powered modeling: With HeyVerse AI and Blueprint Studio, users can generate high-fidelity models from text or images or convert 2D visuals into 3D Texture outputs through a simplified workflow.
  • Auto calibration in seconds: Line-scan imaging identifies an object’s position, shape, and edges, enabling accurate design alignment and smart layout in Blueprint Studio for more efficient, consistent batch production.
  • Full-stack creation workflow: With HeyVerse, Blueprint Studio, 500+ curated assets, and text/image-to-3D generation, users can turn ideas into printable models in minutes—even without 3D modeling experience.

Early Access and Deposit Reservation

The HeyGears G1X is launching soon on Kickstarter. Join our waitlist now to secure early bird pricing.

Special Launch Offer

Secure your VIP Early Bird Slot for Just $50

Receive a complimentary 300ml bottle of White UV Ink (valued at $49) with your printer.

Reserve Your VIP Slot →

About HeyGears

HeyGears specializes in 3D printing and digital manufacturing, delivering precision solutions across dental, rehabilitation, and consumer applications. From medical personalization to consumer innovation, we help restore, reshape, and reimagine what’s possible—making advanced manufacturing more accessible. To learn more about HeyGears products, visit store.heygears.com or contact contact@heygears.com.

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