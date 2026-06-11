As Longevity Gains Momentum, Rem3dy Health Raises £14 Million for 3D Printed Nutrition

Longevity hack or healthcare trend? The answer may depend on who you ask, but investor interest in personalized nutrition is growing as consumers search for the next longevity hack. Now, Rem3dy Health, the UK company behind the 3D printed nutrition brand Nourished, has raised £14 million ($18.7 million) in new funding as it looks to expand internationally and scale what has become one of the most successful commercial applications of 3D printing in the consumer wellness market. The investment values the company at £84 million.

The funding round was backed by several investors, including Suntory, Estrella Galicia, Apollo Hospitals, and French pharmaceutical company UPSA. The company said the capital will support expansion into the United States, India, the Middle East, and North Africa, as well as further investments in automation, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing.

For the additive manufacturing industry, the announcement represents another milestone for a company that has spent years trying to prove that 3D printing can be used not just for prototypes or specialty products, but for high-volume consumer goods.

Founded by entrepreneur and nutritionist Melissa Snover, Rem3dy Health developed a manufacturing platform capable of producing personalized vitamin gummies using proprietary 3D printing technology. The company’s Nourished products are built as seven-layer nutrient “stacks,” with formulations tailored to individual health goals. Customers complete an online questionnaire and receive a customized blend of vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Since its launch, Nourished has become one of the most clear examples of food- and nutrition-related 3D printing. The company now sells through major UK retailers including Boots, Holland & Barrett, and Ocado, and also distributes products through thousands of pharmacies across Europe.

According to the company, its manufacturing operation currently produces approximately 500,000 personalized gummies per day. Rem3dy also reports holding 29 patents related to its technology and manufacturing processes.

The funding comes after a year of growth for the company. Rem3dy reported more than £10 million in revenue in 2025, up about 61% from the previous year. The company also said it increased production and improved its manufacturing processes through greater automation and the use of artificial intelligence.

Personalized nutrition has become quite popular in recent years and is now often linked to interest in longevity and preventive health. We recently explored this trend in more detail in our PRO article, The Longevity Gold Rush Could Become a Major Opportunity for Bioprinting.

In the case of Nourished, instead of buying the same vitamins as everyone else, customers receive supplements designed around their own health goals, lifestyle, diet, and age. The concept attracted plenty of interest from people looking for more personalized ways to manage their health.

Even more so, investor interest in the sector continues to grow. Personalized nutrition is at the intersection of several major trends, including digital health, AI-driven recommendations, preventive healthcare, and what some consumers view as “longevity hacks,” or products and services that seek to extend healthspan and maintain quality of life as people age.

Rem3dy’s investors come from several sectors. Along with consumer brands Suntory and Estrella Galicia, the round included Apollo Hospitals, one of India’s largest healthcare providers. So, rather than relying only on traditional venture capital, the company seems to be building a network of strategic partners that could help accelerate entry into new markets.

The company is also planning to expand beyond human nutrition. Rem3dy said part of the funding will support the development of personalized health products for pets, another rapidly growing wellness category.

For the 3D printing industry, the funding is about more than nutrition. For years, companies have promoted the idea of 3D printed food and supplements. But turning that vision into a real business has proven much harder. While many projects never moved beyond demonstrations and pilot programs, Nourished has built a product that consumers can buy in retail stores and has grown its customer base. Now, backed by £14 million in new funding, Rem3dy is looking to take that model into new markets, and it may turn out to be one of the most interesting applications for personalized products in the 3D printing industry.

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