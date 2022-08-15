3DPOD Episode 115: 3D Printed Vitamins with Melissa Snover, Nourish3D

Melissa Snover got started 3D printing candy, but she saw a more meaningful opportunity in 3D printing customized vitamins. Now, you can go to the Nourish3D website, take a quiz, and get your customized vitamin gummies. The idea is that everyone, at every moment, could require a different set of nutrients. Nourish3D has developed its printers in-house to be able to make custom vitamin concoctions to order. I love this idea, the opportunity and Melissa’s entrepreneurial zeal and I really hope that you’ll enjoy this episode!

