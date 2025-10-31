Inside Prusa Day 2025: CoreOneL, OpenPrintTag & Silicone on the XL Unveiled

The Prusa Day was an event on the 24th of October to showcase the new innovations coming out of Prusa. We can now reveal to you what the company showed us that day. The most important message was that Josef Prusa sees his firm as the “last man standing” that can make significant and well-working 3D printers in a free country. Prusa sees itself as the last company able to innovate on open source systems in a struggle against closed systems.

OpenPrintTag

A major innovation is OpenPrintTag, an open-source, license-free system for spool tagging. This allows your printer to recognize the filament, its type, and the settings. The company also lets you buy the tags to use for your own spools and make your dumb spools smart. The company wants a solution that is future-proof, expandable, and extendable. Prusa wants to make this the standard of open print spools. The most exciting thing is that the tags can be reused and reprogrammed. The company is adding the OpenPrintTag to all Prusament spools it sells. 3D Fuel and Fillamentum are some firms looking at it as well. OpenPrintTag is important because it will save many people time when printing and managing filament. An open standard around this will be a big help to the industry. I can also see this being adopted more broadly as a rewritable tag outside of 3D printing, for example, for bins in distribution centers or for tracking in factories.

New Filaments

The company also redesigned its spools, making it easier to lock and unlock. The spool is thinner, making it easier to use in enclosed systems. The spool has been designed to be heated to 100 °C, making it easier to use for drying out and preheating filament. Currently, many spools deform. Prusa also showed off a PP GF (glass-fiber-reinforced polypropylene), a PC for use in space, its PEI 1010 (a high-temperature polyetherimide), and a PETG Tungsten (a tungsten-filled composite), which can be used as a shielding material. That showcases the firm’s move into more industrial applications and more industry-specific materials. Prusa is making a lot of materials, particularly suited for a task or industry. This kind of approach is sure to make them more loved not only by consumers but also by many companies. Indeed, the defense industry is starting to use more Prusa 3D printers. The company’s plant in the US is also expanding quickly, which will make it easier for US defense companies to buy Prusa 3D printers. Misgivings about China in general and Chinese 3D printers’ tendency to phone home specifically, that sector could see more adoption. The company also teased the Prusa Slicer 3.0 and hopes to further innovate in software.

Wood 3D Printer: the Signature Oak

Josef’s father was a carpenter, and he and his brothers played a lot with wood growing up. His love for wood runs deep, and he describes his father’s workshop as “his world,” which laid the foundation for the company’s new printer that combines wood and 3D printing. The robust wood frame surrounds a limited edition of 250 Prusa 3D printers. Josef took a moment to commemorate his dad, who has since passed, and present “the most beautiful 3D printer ever created.” You could feel the emotion in his words as he spoke about his father, the inspiration behind this printer.

The printer in its heavy oak cabinet is truly beautiful. It takes a desktop material extrusion machine and turns it into an object that lives comfortably in your living room, den, or study. The thing is very heavy and excruciatingly well-made. I’m not sure how many people will want this unit or how much it would go for. But, an accessible wood-paneled printer like this one could really excite many tens of thousands of people, I think.

CoreOneL

Next, the team presented the Core One. They’re proud that the printer is being used in schools, as well as at Volkswagen and NASA. They think that the key elements of the Core One were reliability, ease of use, and accessibility. Now they announced the release of the CoreOneL, which has double the print volume of the CoreOne but is only 10% larger. So that kind of desk-side model with a 330 by 300 by 300 build volume. The company has now put in some aluminum parts in order to make the weight of the printer the same as the previous one. The build plate has new magnets and is also made of aluminum.

The presentation was amazing; we were in the dome of the planetarium, and the 3D printer was displayed all around us. This lets us see how the firm is using the large AC heater and the bed to create a convection-heating setup. This will heat the bed faster and make heating more efficient. Convection heating and better management of laminar flow across the bed have been areas that people have never really figured out well. This innovation is sure to improve the print quality. Better heat distribution was a goal for the bed, and this is sure to make larger parts possible. Cold spots on the bed have been a continual problem for users. The printer also blows air onto the bed, helping heat up faster and more evenly. The ConeOneL can also open and close the grill at the top to let it vent. That will increase the chimney effect, which, in my opinion, should improve print surface quality and layer adhesion. This can also let printers print better according to the material and profile. The company also offers an easy switch to load TPU, which will make many people’s lives easier. The 1082 camera also has a night mode, while the printer can be run completely offline. You can also physically remove the Wi-Fi module. The printer is precalibrated and is made to work straight out of the box.

Generally, I’m very excited by the CoreOneL. I think that this can make reliable printing of PA and high-performance materials more possible. For reliable production, this will be a printer to watch. I hope many industrial users look at this system.

A Critical Infrastructure Edition

The message is that Prusa is safer, and they offer a Critical Infrastructure Edition model specifically designed for defense and similar users. Josef also said that electronics and other companies could benefit from this architecture. You can already remove the cameras and wifi from all of its models, but this goes further. This lets them make printers that have never been online, have never had a USB connection, and have been developed according to secure principles. The fact that the firm makes the printers in Delaware and Prague and sources parts in the EU should make this printer a contender for car companies, aerospace, F1 teams, and defense users. The potential in these industries is huge, but beyond this, many other companies could be tempted to entrust this Czech company, with 1200 employees in Prague and 100 in the States, to do almost everything itself. Its complete vertical integration and quality focus will be important in this regard as well. A lot is riding on the CoreOneL, but this machine seems to be exactly what you would need for a bench-top printer for engineers or a true manufacturing machine.

Prusa XL Silicone

Then the company talked about the Prusa XL, its large tool changer model, disclosing that 90% of its users have multiple tool heads. The firm is committed to making more tool heads and software for the machine as well. The company then released a non-FDM print method by using a silicone liquid filament printing toolhead with a nozzle and Filament2 filament. The method will allow people to print silicone on a Prusa XL. This shows how that model could be extended significantly with new functionality. Reliable 3D printing with silicone will, in itself, enable a lot of manufacturing of grommets, valves, bumpers, and other industrial parts. The company also teased 3D printing FDM and silicone together using different tool heads. They say they can make durable silicone parts that are tough and can withstand industrial tasks. The company says that you can print five different shore hardness silicones on this machine.

Filament2 uses a filament that comes with the A and B parts of the silicone, packaged in separate tubes. Each tube is vacuum sealed and has its own spool. The tube spool is fed through the nozzle, where the material is split, pushed out, and the combined silicone is mixed. The empty tubes are then returned to the box. The company thinks that the level of control and mixing will be the defining characteristic of this system. Besides silicone, they’re also working on chocolate filament and PU filament. Silicone alone would unlock significant volume for the XL: The parts look well made and tough. This solution would make silicone 3D printing, without supports, significantly cheaper than before. This is an exciting development, but the bigger picture is the extensibility and extendability of the XL. This could be a platform for much broader experimentation in additive manufacturing going forward.

All in all, this was an exciting day for Prusa and the open-source printer movement. Whereas the “last man standing” rhetoric sounds rather bombastic, it is true that Prusa systems are the ones that you can hack, change, and truly own. The cloud is ephemeral, and you can not know what happens to your data there. Closed systems are also not designed to be extended, repurposed, or reused. Prusa has always been the best desktop company in terms of system longevity and QA. With its new releases, it is making a play for manufacturing and extensibility that goes beyond Material Extrusion. It would be good for the ecosystem for Prusa and the open source community to prosper.

All images courtesy of 3DPrint.com

