Registration Rates for Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2026 Increasing This Week

It may not seem like it, but February is right around the corner, and that means it’s almost time for our 9th annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies event. Returning to New York City February 24-26, 2026, this premier 3D printing business conference will be held at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, located at 36 Battery Place, with views of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. If you’re interested in attending, but haven’t registered yet, now would be the perfect time, because standard registration goes away this week!

AMS 2026, produced by 3DPrint.com and Additive Manufacturing Research, is proudly supported by America Makes, and counts AM Forum Berlin as an event partner. Once again, the event’s Diamond Sponsor is Stratasys, and CEO Yoav Zeif will open the conference with a keynote presentation.

The Barnes Global Advisors and Cantor Fitzgerald are Presenting Sponsors of AMS, and the Sapphire Sponsors are HP and the Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT). Once again, Networking Sponsor AM Ventures will host the popular Bavarian Beer and Pretzels reception at the end of the first day.

Platinum Sponsors are:

ADDitEC

Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT)

ASTM

EWI

Lincoln Electric

nPower Technologies

Visitech

Würth Additive Group (WAG)

There are also nine Gold Sponsors (including Carbon and EOS), nine Silver Sponsors (including Tote Bag Sponsor Onshape and Lanyard Sponsor Seurat), seven Bronze Sponsors (including Materialise and XJet), and 17 Media Sponsors (including 3D Natives, Metal AM Magazine, 3DHEALS, and Wevolver). If you’re interested in becoming an AMS 2026 sponsor, or want to exhibit at the event, please email jeff@3dprint.com.

AMS 2026 will welcome AM stakeholders from around the globe, offering keynotes, exhibit booths, presentations, and panel discussions on the most critical topics in our ever-growing industry, including reshoring, automation, healthcare, aerospace and defense, commercialization, and electronics. But the undercurrent of the entire event, and what sets AMS apart from other industry trade shows and conferences, is an intense focus on the business of 3D printing.

Scott Dunham, EVP of Research for AM Research, will present market data, while Printing Money also takes the stage, and there will be sessions about public markets, venture capital, and market forecasts. And you definitely don’t want to leave before the final session of AMS: the return of the CEO Roundtable, moderated by Cantor Fitzgerald Managing Director Troy Jensen and featuring Materialise CEO Brigitte de Vet-Veithen, 3D Systems President and CEO Jeff Graves, Carbon CEO Phil DeSimone, and Nikon SLM Solutions CEO Sam O’Leary.

Finally, AMS is the only time the full team from 3DPrint.com and AM Research is all together in the same place. We’d love to talk to you about our AM industry coverage, our custom research and data reports, and our consulting services.

You can register for AMS 2026 here. The current standard registration rate of $1,599 includes all food functions, entrance to all sessions, and the networking event on the first night of the conference. But, that rate is going away this Wednesday, December 10th, so you shouldn’t delay if you’re interested in attending. We hope to see you there!

