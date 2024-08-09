Boston’s Additive Edge: Max Lobovsky’s Vision Pushing Formlabs Forward

Stepping into Formlabs‘ office is like entering a hive of activity and innovation. For 13 years, Formlabs has weathered the ups and downs of the industry, emerging as a standout success story that is evident in every corner of its headquarters, located in Sommerville, Massachusetts.

In July, I had the opportunity to visit Formlabs’ main site. As I ventured into the brand’s offices and various labs, its unique ecosystem came to life with experts developing and testing printers and materials. This atmosphere reflects a business model that not only survives but thrives, a somewhat rare sight in an industry where many have faltered.

During my visit, I crossed paths with Max Lobovsky, the co-founder and CEO of Formlabs. It was clear he was deeply involved in the day-to-day activities and on-site projects, which, combined with his many personal 3D printing projects, shows how dedicated Lobovsky is to the technology.

Whether it’s the latest release of the Form 4; designing a custom engagement ring for his fiancée using a rare Alexandrite stone known for its color-changing properties; or leveraging Formlabs tech to make one-of-a-kind bicycle frames for his kids, Lobovsky’s immersion in 3D printing is evident. His background includes significant contributions to the Fab@Home project and a degree from MIT, where he worked under Neil Gershenfeld, director of MIT’s Center for Bits and Atoms, a sister lab to the MIT Media Lab.

“If I wasn’t making 3D printers for my job, I’d probably be making them at home for fun,” the executive said.

Formlabs’ headquarters span several floors, each revealing more of the company’s innovation and creativity. On the lower levels, visitors are greeted with impressive and playful prints, like the new life-sized Godzilla and King Kong figures crafted following the release of the movie Godzilla vs. Kong during their annual hackathon, showcased on the third floor. These hackathons, held since 2016, encourage employees to unleash their creativity in a “no-pressure environment” and produce wonderful projects like these figures. The pet-friendly headquarters even has a wall showcasing photos of employee dogs, adding to its lively and welcoming atmosphere.

Moving up through the facility, the new Form 4 printers were everywhere, testing materials and parts. This model, noted for being five times faster than its predecessors while maintaining superior surface detail and quality, has quickly become a favorite in industries ranging from dental to aerospace.

“We’re thrilled with the market reception of the Form 4,” said Lobovsky. “Our goal is to make 3D printing more accessible and reliable. I love to help startups bring a new hardware product to market using our printers because I know how difficult that is, and I enjoy helping them cross that same hurdle.”

He went on to mention a recent collaboration with Endiatx, a medical device startup in the Bay Area that used Formlabs machines to develop tiny drone called PillBot: “They make a swallowable camera that you can steer around your stomach like a drone, using our high-performance, stronger, and stiffer materials extensively in its development.”

The device allows patients to undergo upper endoscopies at home, providing real-time imagery of the gastrointestinal tract and enabling doctors to make remote diagnoses. The proprietary PillBot is a great example of how 3D printing technology can transform medical diagnostics and improve accessibility for millions worldwide.

A significant part of the tour then focused on materials. Formlabs stands out by developing all of its materials in-house, offering a diverse range of specialty resins. This approach enables them to cater to specific needs, such as durable, heat-resistant prototypes for different environments and flexible materials for consumer products. On the second floor, R&D labs are working full time developing and testing new materials. Unlike many competitors, Formlabs prides itself on its material offerings, which Lobovsky considers one of the most important parts of 3D printing.

“In the last couple of years, we’ve released about 20 new engineer-grade materials, which sets us apart in the market. Typically, in other manufacturing fields, revenue from materials far exceeds that from equipment. While in 3D printing, it’s about 50/50 today, this is due to limited material usage. However, as printers become faster and more efficient, and as high-value applications and material affordability increase, we expect materials to become a larger portion of the industry’s revenue,” explained Lobovsky.

Additionally, I visited Formlabs’ secondary site, which is just a short walk from the main headquarters. Situated in the second site is an extensive print farm originally funded by a grant from the state of Massachusetts to serve as a resource for 3D printing Covid testing equipment in case of a shortage. Now, with the pandemic in the past, the print farm serves as a way to print customer parts and test prints and as a backup high-volume print farm.

Just days after my visit, news broke of Formlabs acquiring Micronics, a Wisconsin-based 3D printing company, to make SLS 3D printing more accessible. The Micronics team will join Formlabs in their shared mission to push the boundaries of 3D printing technology. Their first desktop SLS 3D printer, Micron, was launched on Kickstarter last June. Following the acquisition, Kickstarter backers will be refunded and receive a credit for any Formlabs 3D printer for use now or in the future.

“Henry and Luke made an impressive amount of progress with the Micron in a very short amount of time,” pointed out Lobovsky. “I’m excited to welcome them to Formlabs where we will work together on our shared mission to make SLS 3D printing more accessible.”

The CEO also shared his perspective on the 3D printing market, noting the challenges public companies face but highlighting the growth seen in private firms driven by continuous innovation and practical applications. He emphasized the importance of advanced materials, predicting that the demand for high-performance materials will significantly increase as printers become faster and more efficient.

Formlabs headquarters is a place where founder Max Lobovsky’s ambition meets execution. Continually pushing the boundaries of what polymer 3D printing can achieve, the company is a great example of innovation and resilience in a competitive industry.

All images courtesy of 3DPrint.com

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.