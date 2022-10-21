Meet the Financiers of AM Investment Strategies 2022

AM Investment Strategies 2022 is just around the corner. On November 10, 2022, a week ahead of Formnext, 3DPrint.com, SmarTech Analysis, and Stifel will host the world’s only free event that brings together the leaders of the additive manufacturing (AM) sector. Over the course of two panels and three hours, attendees will have a chance to listen to 3D printing CEOs, analysts, investment bankers, and a venture capital director discuss the financial state of the industry.

To prepare attendees for the event, we are profiling the panelists involved, beginning with the AM financiers who will participate on the first roundtable discussions of AM Investment Strategies 2022, at 9:00am – 10:30am on November 10.

Stifel’s Stephen Butkow and Bryan Dow

Stephen Butkow and Bryan Dow are Managing Directors at Stifel’s Global Technology Investment Banking Group. With more than 8,500 employees at over 400 offices around the world, Stifel is the leading investment bank in AM transactions and advisory services, involved in nearly 20 deals since 2021 alone. This has included the sale of ExOne to Desktop Metal, the SPAC merger of 3D printing service bureau Fathom with Altimar Acquisition Corp., the ProtoLabs purchase of 3D Hubs, the sale of 3D Systems’ On-Demand business, and capital raises for ExOne, Stratasys, and Materialise.

This is part of the firm’s larger investment banking services, such as advising corporations, private equity, and capital investors on financial strategies ranging from whom to buy or merge with, how to raise funds, and where to invest. Stifel is involved in all aspects of the financial and strategy side of the deal including broad financial advisory, equity and debt underwriting, and serving as private placement agent.

In the case of Butkow and Dow, the Electronics and Industrial Technology markets are their majors, while specific products within those segments are their minors. In this role, the duo are deeply involved in the trends of digital manufacturing to determine where capital is being placed and how the market is evolving.

AM Ventures’ Arno Held

While Stifel represents the investment banking side of AM financing, AM Ventures will be participate in the SmarTech – Stifel AM Investment Strategies 2022 summit as a member of the venture capital community. AM Ventures was established in 2015 by the Langer family, the owners of 3D printer manufacturer EOS. As the leading VC firm in AM, the firm boasts a portfolio of companies spread across six countries and funded throughout more than two dozen rounds.

While its first investment was into post-processing startup DyeMansion, essentially, AM Ventures’ portfolio covers the entire 3D printing ecosystem, from hardware and software to automation, materials, and specific 3D printing verticals. Having invested in 17 companies total so far, the VC fund is almost singlehandedly shaping the future of 3D printing and bringing about innovations that would have been otherwise impossible, including 3D printed batteries, heat exchangers, and electronics.

Managing partner Arno Held will discuss the investment environment and competitive landscape for the industry worldwide. Bringing his know-how of strategic investments in AM startups, Held will be able to speak to how to spot potential disruptive 3D printing technologies.

Representing just a handful of the eight panelists participating in in the first roundtable of the day, from 9:00am – 10:30am on November 10, these three experts are wealth of knowledge unto themselves. To register for the event, visit the AM Investment Strategies 2022 page.

Feature image courtesy of Conflux Technologies, an AM Ventures company.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.