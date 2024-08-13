3DPOD 214: Brigitte de Vet-Veithen, Materialise CEO

Brigitte de Vet-Veithen, who previously led Materialise’s medical unit, has transitioned into the CEO role at the 3D printing service and software firm. In our discussion, we explore what makes Materialise unique. We also delve into the potential of each of the company’s units, discussing opportunities for implants in the developing world, personalized implants, medical software, the cloud, desktop 3D printing, manufacturing, aerospace, and more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Hitachi Rail to 3D Print Spare Parts with the ROBOZE ARGO 500
Hitachi Rail, a division of the Japanese multinational conglomerate, will use the ROBOZE ARGO 500 printer for spare railway parts and prototypes. Among other uses for the ARGO 500, Hitachi...
3D Printing News Briefs, July 6, 2024: Resellers, Government Grants, & More
We’re starting with material news in 3D Printing News Briefs today, as Dynamism is now offering Tullomer super-polymer filament from Z-Polymers in North America. Then, ADDiTEC unveiled its new Hybrid...
Blake Teipel Passes the Torch as Essentium Shifts to Nexa3D’s California Hub
Five months after Nexa3D acquired Essentium, the integration process is well underway. Despite initial perceptions that Nexa3D might be sidelining Essentium and founder Blake Teipel, the reality is more strategic....
3D Printing News Briefs, June 22, 2024: Depowdering, Helicopter Cockpit, & More
We’ll take care of business first in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as one of CORE Industrial Partners’ portfolio companies has made an acquisition. Aectual won an innovation award for...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.