3DPOD 214: Brigitte de Vet-Veithen, Materialise CEO

7 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing ServicesEuropeFeatured StoriesMedical 3D Printing
Brigitte de Vet-Veithen, who previously led Materialise’s medical unit, has transitioned into the CEO role at the 3D printing service and software firm. In our discussion, we explore what makes Materialise unique. We also delve into the potential of each of the company’s units, discussing opportunities for implants in the developing world, personalized implants, medical software, the cloud, desktop 3D printing, manufacturing, aerospace, and more.

