3D Printing Market Trends 2025: AM Research to Break Down Data in March Webinar

As the additive manufacturing industry moves into a more results-driven phase, understanding what actually happened in 2025 is becoming very important.

On March 24, 2026, Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research) will host a free webinar aimed at answering exactly that. The session, titled “3DP/AM Market Insights: 2025 Review and 2026 Preview,” will present a detailed look at the latest market data, along with expectations for the year ahead.

The webinar builds on AM Research’s recent findings, including new analysis showing that the value of parts produced with additive manufacturing could reach $110 billion annually by 2034. During the session, these projections will be explained and put into a broader market context.

Looking Beyond Headlines

The webinar will be led by Scott Dunham, Executive Vice President of Research at AM Research, who has spent years tracking the additive manufacturing industry across multiple technologies and sectors.

The session will take a closer look at how different parts of the market are performing, based on detailed data collected over time.

AM Research tracks the industry on a quarterly basis, covering hardware, materials, and services across technologies such as powder bed fusion, binder jetting, directed energy deposition, and material extrusion. This approach allows the firm to follow market changes as they happen, instead of relying only on annual or quarterly data.

What Changed in 2025?

The past year has been a transitional one for additive manufacturing. Especially as many companies have shifted their focus toward profitability and more targeted applications. At the same time, areas like defense, dental, and industrial production have continued to evolve, creating a more complex picture of growth.

The webinar will explore where expansion actually occurred in 2025, and where it may have slowed down. It will also look at how different technologies are positioned going into 2026, and whether certain segments are beginning to separate from the rest of the market.

One of the key themes expected in the session is the growing importance of applications.

Recent AM Research data has shown that looking at part production, not just equipment sales, provides a better understanding of how additive manufacturing is being used in practice.

By connecting application-level insights with broader market data, the webinar looks to highlight where additive manufacturing is delivering real value today, and where future opportunities may lie.

From AMS to a Broader Audience

For those who attended Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS 2026) , the webinar will expand on topics already introduced earlier this year. At the event, Dunham shared early insights into application trends and market forecasts. The March session will build on that foundation with finalized data and a more detailed outlook.

As additive manufacturing continues to mature, access to reliable data is becoming more important than ever.

Companies need to show what they’re investing in, what they’re getting back, and where the technology makes sense. At the same time, the market is pushing toward more targeted, real-world applications. So if we take into account that context, then understanding what actually happened in 2025 (and what may happen next) is key.

The AM Research webinar provides a direct look at those trends, along with insight into how the data is being interpreted.

Registration for the free webinar is open here.

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