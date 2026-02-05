Engineering Readiness for the Most Demanding Defense Programs

As additive manufacturing moves from innovation to execution, success is no longer defined by machine capability alone. For the most demanding U.S. defense programs, additive manufacturing must be engineered, qualified, and delivered within strict secured operational frameworks. This is where Nikon AM Synergy plays a critical role within the broader Nikon Advanced Manufacturing portfolio.

At Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2026, Jesse Lea, CEO of Nikon AM Synergy, will address how additive manufacturing is being engineered into a viable production capability for U.S. defense applications. Framed around the urgent need to scale and modernize the Defense Industrial Base, his discussion will focus on how disciplined engineering, qualification rigor, and secure production frameworks enabling additive manufacturing to meet the uncompromising demands of naval, aerospace, and national security programs.

Nikon AM Synergy exists to do one thing exceptionally well: enable additive manufacturing for the most stringent programs in the U.S. defense market. Operating from Nikon’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center in Long Beach, California, the organization functions as an engineering nucleus, translating advanced additive technologies into production-ready, qualification-driven solutions that defense stakeholders can trust.

Rather than focusing on transactional manufacturing, Nikon AM Synergy provides end-to-end engineering solutions that de-risk additive adoption for programs where failure is not an option. These solutions span design for additive manufacturing (DfAM), material and process qualification, build strategy development, data package creation, metrology integration, and production readiness planning. Each engagement is structured around program requirements, regulatory constraints, and long-term sustainment objectives.

This positioning has placed Nikon AM Synergy at the center of several high-profile defense initiatives. As part of the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) program, Nikon Advanced Manufacturing is expanding domestic additive manufacturing capacity to support shipbuilding, maintenance, and repair. Within this framework, Nikon AM Synergy plays a pivotal role: operating advanced multi-laser LPBF systems, qualifying materials, and developing technical data packages that enable repeatable production across the defense supply chain.

Similarly, Nikon’s participation in an America Makes-led defense project underscores the importance of engineering-driven additive deployment. These initiatives are not about proving that additive manufacturing works, they are about ensuring it works consistently, securely, and at scale, in alignment with U.S. defense acquisition requirements.

Jesse Lea describes Nikon AM Synergy’s mission as fundamentally outcome-oriented: “In defense manufacturing, it’s not enough to say additive manufacturing works. To prove something is to establish truth with evidence, and proof is the evidence itself. At Nikon AM Synergy, our role is to generate that proof through qualified processes, validated data packages, and repeatable production that defense programs can rely on.”

What differentiates Nikon AM Synergy is its ability to connect technology, engineering, and program execution. As part of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing, the organization has direct access to industry-leading additive platforms, metrology expertise, and advanced optical technologies, enabling closed-loop solutions that few can offer. This integration is particularly critical for defense programs, where traceability, repeatability, and verification are as important as part performance itself.

Beyond production enablement, Nikon AM Synergy also serves as a bridge between innovation and industrialization. By working closely with government stakeholders, primes, and supply chain partners, the team helps translate emerging additive capabilities into deployable manufacturing solutions, accelerating timelines while maintaining compliance and security.

At AMS 2026, Jesse’s perspective will highlight a clear message: the future of additive manufacturing in defense will be defined not by experimentation, but by engineering discipline, production readiness, and mission alignment. Nikon AM Synergy stands at that intersection, ensuring that additive manufacturing is not just possible for defense, but dependable.

Jesse Lea, CEO & President of Nikon AM Synergy Inc., encompasses more than three decades of experience across the manufacturing ecosystem, including previous founder, President and CEO leadership positions. Jesse’s focus has been rapid manufacturing using advanced technologies in polymer and metal additive, subtractive, sheet metal, rapid injection tooling and molding, CAD/CAM, design for conventional and additive manufacturing, material development, and time compression. During his tenure at Uptive, GoProto, and 3D Systems Corporation/Rapid Product Development Group, Jesse’s responsibilities encompassed new company start-up, sales and operations establishment and management, marketing and business development, compliance, and client partner engagement. In his current role as CEO of Nikon AM Synergy, Jesse is working with aerospace, space and defense clients on adopting metal additive manufacturing using the complete suite of Nikon solutions.

Jesse will be speaking at Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2026 as part of the panel “High Volume Industrial Part Production.” The session is part of the broader AMS 2026 conference, which runs from February 24–26 and brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators from across the global AM ecosystem. Learn more and register at AMS 2026.

