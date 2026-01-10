3D Printing News Briefs, January 10, 2026: 3D Printing Innovation on Display at CES

Las Vegas was the place to be last week for those interested in the latest gadgets and innovative technology solutions. This year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) welcomed over 4,000 exhibitors to Sin City to show off humanoid robots (including Hexagon’s AEON), sustainable batteries, smart home devices, and everything in between. Once upon a time, CES was considered a major trade show for the 3D printing market, though this has slowed somewhat in the last few years.

But, that doesn’t mean it’s totally gone from the event! Several recognizable names from the AM industry were attending and exhibiting at CES 2026, including EOS, Formlabs, HP, Lumafield, SALTGATOR, Haddy, and more. This weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs are actually more like the CES News Briefs, looking at just some of the 3D printing innovations that graced the trade show floors.

MetalPrinting Launched Gauss MT90 Metal Paste 3D Printer

Korean company MetalPrinting Inc. is 2026 Robotics Honoree at CES 2026 for its next-generation Gauss MT90, a compact metal 3D printer that uses Paste-based Metal Extrusion (PME) technology. It sounds not entirely dissimilar to Canadian metal 3D printer manufacturer Rapidia’s Metal Paste Deposition technology. The Gauss MT90 is said to be safe for office and laboratory environments thanks to its built-in HEPA filter, which blocks emissions, and as opposed to welding or powder-based systems, the Gauss MT90 “removes dust, explosion risks, and high-temperature processes.” Its 420 x 420 x 500 mm print and reduced operational noise are also features making it ideal for use in the office.

MetalPrinting says its new Gauss MT90 system supports aluminum, copper, titanium, and 316L stainless steel, and its Quick Start mode automatically configures process parameters, which makes it very user-friendly. Additional features include an LED signaling system for intuitive status feedback, an AI camera-based viscosity unit, extrusion control system, precision dispensing algorithm, a magnetic door, and automatic bed replacement system. Plus, MetalPrinting says the Gauss MT90 supports sustainable manufacturing by using a high-efficiency paste system instead of high-powered lasers, which lowers energy use and carbon emissions.

Meshy Unveiled AI Creative Lab Platform

Meshy, an AI-native 3D platform focused on geometry generation and print-ready workflows, announced the global debut of Meshy AI Creative Lab. The AI-native platform quickly and easily turns 3D models into full-color, ready-to-print files, and marks a big milestone in the evolution of generative AI by taking 3D creation from experimentation to real-world products, without the user needing to have advanced knowledge in CAD or supply chains. Removing roadblocks like material selection, complex mesh repair, slicing, and manual painting, Meshy AI Creative Lab converts AI-generated 3D designs into real products, like keychains, magnets, and figurines. The platform streamlines everything into a four-step process, starting with generating 3D models in the Meshy Workspace with image or text prompts. Then, with one click of the mouse, the interface transforms from a digital creation environment to a physical production one, where models can be automatically customized to meet product requirements. Finally, real-time pricing is said to be instantly provided, and orders for the 3D printable products are fulfilled via Meshy’s manufacturing partners.

“As a 3D printing enthusiast myself, I know the frustration of having a beautiful digital model but lacking the time or technical skills to print and paint it perfectly. The Meshy AI Creative Lab is our love letter to this community. We’ve automated the hardest parts of the process – from mesh repair to full-color manufacturing. Now, anyone who can type a prompt can hold a professional-grade collectible in their hand. It’s the easiest way to bridge the gap between digital imagination and physical reality,” said Ethan Hu, founder and CEO of Meshy.

Creality Debuted SPARKX i7 3D Printer in Product Line-Up

Creality unveiled SPARKX i7, a plug-and-play desktop 3D printer with AI features that offers a simplified experience. It has a variety of key features that make for easy printing with the i7, including a quick-swap hotend and filament cutter, AI-powered capabilities to support mobile operation and intelligent model generation, and the CFS, a four-color filament system that helps cut down on material waste by reducing filament purging. The printer also has a built-in RGB light bar that shows the print status in real time, and you can customize the lighting effect to your liking. A feature called Pressure Advance adjusts the printer’s response to speed changes in real time, which helps improve precision, and Input Shaping generates counteracting signals that cancel out vibrations, enabling smoother surfaces. It even comes with a Night Mode, which offers quieter operation and turns off the printer’s lights, so you don’t have to be kept awake during your 24-hour print jobs. Pre-orders for the i7 have now begun in North America, and global availability will soon follow.

The new SPARKX i7 wasn’t the only innovation at Creality’s engaging CES booth. The company’s full showcase also featured interactive installations and model displays, as well as some of its other core desktop products. These included the Falcon T1 Laser Engraver, a 5-in-1 laser system; the Sermoon P1 3D scanner with blue lasers and WiFi 7 connectivity; and the popular Ender 3 V4 3D printer. The company also showed CubeMe, a new AI function from Creality Cloud that quickly lets users turn photos into personalized 3D models. Featured models at the Creality booth—inspired by America maker culture—and a Las Vegas-style sign showed Creality’s printers are capable of producing. Finally, attendees could interact with a 1.8-meter slot machine installation, as well as a giant capsule vending machine, from which they could win 3D printed gifts.

Sweet Robo Introduced ChocoPrint 3D Chocolate Printer

Finally, we’ll end with something sweet: leading robotic vending and automated retail experiences company Sweet Robo debuted its ChocoPrint 3D chocolate printer at CES 2026, just like when 3D Systems unveiled the CocoJet at CES 2015. While this is its first chocolate 3D printer, Sweet Robo already operates over 1,300 other machines in 25 countries, serving retail destinations, entertainment venues, busy public spaces, and amusement parks, including Hersheypark. The company’s long-term vision is to upgrade vending by combining scalable business models with robotics and entertainment, and its machines are already being piloted and deployed by some famous consumer, entertainment, and media brands to drive brand loyalty and retail engagement. The ChocoPrint is capable of on-demand printing of chocolate designs, logos, and shapes, and CES attendees saw the system in action, printing out custom treats in real time. Sweet Robo also had its existing ecosystem of of machines on display at the trade show, including the PopCart, Balloon Bot, Candy House, and more.

“Sweet Robo was built on the idea that robotics can do more than streamline transactions. Our focus is on removing friction in retail while creating experiences that drive engagement, brand connection, and scalable growth,” said Sweet Robo’s Chief Revenue Officer Dennis Branch. “Our goal is simple. Reduce friction. Increase delight. And help operators, entrepreneurs, and brands grow revenue through experiences people actually want.”

