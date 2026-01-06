Palette 300 Launches at CES 2026: AtomForm Debuts Its 12-Nozzle, 36-Color 3D Printer

Las Vegas’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 is officially in session (January 6-9). As desktop 3D printers are arguably as important to the additive manufacturing (AM) industry today as at any time in the industry’s history, 3D printing professionals can’t afford to ignore what’s going on at CES 2026. One company that’s hoping to make an impact with their presence at the Sin City expo is AtomForm, a startup that launched in 2023 and, last fall, announced that it was planning to release a 12-nozzle desktop printer capable of printing up to 36 different colors.

AtomForm is debuting the machine, called the Palette 300, at CES 2026. AtomForm is part of the MOVA Group of companies, so attendees can learn more about the Palette 300 at MOVA’s booths (LVCC, North Hall #10315, and Venetian Expo, Halls A-D #52968). MOVA Group makes a diverse range of consumer electronics products, specializing in robotic hardware including vacuums and lawn mowers.

As such, it should probably be no surprise that AtomForm leaned heavily into AI and automation with the Palette 300. The machine features an automatic nozzle-swapping system, and quality control is enhanced by over 50 sensors, as well as four AI-powered cameras.

According to the company, the Palette 300 achieves an up to 90% reduction in filament waste, while also enabling a decent build volume for a desktop machine (300 mm x 300 mm x 300 mm). AtomForm plans to start shipping the first units in Q2, following a Q1 Kickstarter launch. The retail price will be just over $2,000, but pre-launch customers can get a sizable discount.

In a press release about AtomForm’s launch of the Palette 300 at CES 2026, AtomForm’s Head of Product, Jagger Shang, said, “The Palette 300 isn’t about incremental improvement, it’s about removing the long-standing barriers of multi-color, multi-material 3D printing. We built a platform where creators don’t have to choose between detail, color, material diversity, or speed. With 12 nozzles, intelligent filament management, and AI precision, they can finally have it all. “Whether you’re making full-color gifts, classroom models, product prototypes, or detailed artistic pieces, the Palette 300 puts professional-grade creation directly in people’s hands. This is about unlocking creativity at lightning speed — and doing it without compromise.”

Kickstarter launches were one of the big winners in the 3D printing industry last year, and the biggest winner — in fact, the most successful Kickstarter 3D printer of all time — was the Snapmaker U1 color 3D printer that debuted last fall. With a price point over two times that of the U1, along with all its additional features, the Palette 300 can perhaps be classified somewhere in between an entry-level desktop machine and a prosumer system, giving AtomForm the potential to carve out its own niche in the market.

It’s pretty interesting that AtomForm is part of a group of companies that makes consumer robots, given how much potential there is for the AM industry in the robotics space: the imagination runs wild with how MOVA Group might be eating its own dog food. According to AtomForm’s website, the company’s founder and CEO, Bird Liu, oversaw MOVA’s robotic lawnmower project in his previous role as the company’s Director of Smart Hardware R&D.

Considering how much attention the robotics industry is garnering (a trend that shouldn’t slow down any time soon), the Palette 300 will likely find a large market of users in the robotics R&D space, regardless of whether or not MOVA Group uses the printer for its own internal purposes. Fast, efficient, reliable color 3D printing could indeed be something of an ignition switch that helps propel the next generation of robotics innovators.

The Palette 300 could very likely also find favor with the growing number of individuals starting their own consumer goods businesses with desktop machines. As that sort of enterprise becomes more and more of a norm, consumers will presumably welcome a wider variety of products on offer from e-commerce operations backed by 3D printing, creating heightened demand for multi-color options.

Images courtesy of AtomForm

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.