Snapmaker Named CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for Artisan 3-in-1 Printer

There were more than 3,200 exhibitors at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is one of the most influential technology events in the world and serves as a proving ground for exciting, cutting-edge technologies and global innovators. Lots of companies and organizations make big announcements at the event, including Formlabs, HP Inc’s gaming subsidiary HyperX, the Automotive Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA), and more. Digital manufacturer Snapmaker was another of the many 3D printing companies attending the show, and brought two of its systems to CES 2023—the Snapmaker Artisan and the Snapmaker J1. But even more exciting is the fact that the tech startup was named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for its Artisan 3-in-1 3D printer.

“We’re proud to be honoured once again with the CES Innovation Award. Snapmaker is always committed to creating premium-quality and user-friendly desktop fabrication machines,” said Josh Littlehua, Key Account Manager. “Both Artisan and J1 are products integrating high-class hardware, user-friendly workflow and high standard print quality requirements to ensure user experience. It is a pleasure to communicate in person with our users, partners, and Snapmaker enthusiasts and receive positive feedback from them!”

Snapmaker was founded in 2016 by mechanical engineer Daniel Chen to make fabrication tools like 3D printers, laser engravers, and CNC carvers even more accessible for ordinary consumers and makers looking to create their own DIY products. The company develops, manufactures, and sells 3-in-1 desktop machines, like the Artisan, that integrate 3D printing, CNC carving, and laser engraving and cutting, so that makers of all ages and backgrounds can turn their ideas into reality.

“We have a team of passionate and talented people to make this dream come true. We understand that there are three most common obstacles that hold people back from launching their DIY projects: high price of DIY tools, doubtful quality and the steep learning curve of the tools. That is why we devote unprecedented commitment to hardware and software development and community establishment, ensuring that we can provide high-quality, affordable and user-friendly fabrication machines,” Snapmaker states on its website.

The startup’s flagship product, the Snapmaker 2.0 3-in-1 3D printer, made a record in 2019 as the most crowdfunded 3D printer on the Kickstarter platform, and it also won the IF Design Award 2022, so Snapmaker is no stranger to accolades for its systems. Now, it’s won a CES 2023 Innovation Award for the Artisan, which is the latest generation of its original 3-in-1 printer and became available for pre-order in August.

The Snapmaker Artisan stood out to the judges due not only to its high performance and quality, but, as the startup explained, with its “idea of upgraded modular design.” The 3D printer features a pretty large 400 x 400 x 400 mm work area, quick-swap toolhead design, 300°C dual extrusion 3D printing module, 10W high power laser cutting and engraving module, and 200W CNC cutting module. It also comes with two hot ends with 0.4 mm brass nozzles, a laser-proof enclosure, and a one-year warranty. Other features include:

7″ touchscreen with new UI

all-metal design

linear modules powered by industrial-grade transmission technology

free 3-in-1 Snapmaker Luban software

The annual CES Innovation Awards program, which is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), honors outstanding design and engineering in a total of 28 consumer technology product categories. There were over 2,100 submissions for this year’s awards program, and the Snapmaker Artisan modular 3-in-1 3D printer’s upgraded functions helped the startup seal the deal and win the honor.

While the Artisan was Snapmaker’s prizewinner, the startup also brought its J1 High Speed IDEX 3D printer to CES 2023 as well. With two extruders, 300°C hot ends & 100°C heated bed, and up to 10/000 mm/s² acceleration, the J1 has an ultra-fast print speed of up to 350 mm/s, easy-swap hot ends, built-in nozzle wipers, a 5″ intuitive touchscreen, a 300 × 200 × 200 mm³ print volume, and Copy and Mirror modes that double its productivity. Snapmaker says the J1’s “outstanding” performance and “elaborate hardware design” got the attention of thousands of visitors at CES.

