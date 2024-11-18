SWISSto12 Invests in Four Metal 3D Printers from Additive Industries for RF Production

The market for 3D printing radio frequency (RF) components appears to be hitting its stride, as RF additive manufacturing (AM) leader SWISSto12 has acquired four full-sized metal 3D printers, the MetalFabG2, from Dutch original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Additive Industries. This strategic move not only strengthens SWISSto12’s capacity to manufacture next-generation RF components but also highlights the growing reliance on metal AM technologies for aerospace and telecommunications applications.

SWISSto12 leverages its proprietary techniques to design highly complex geometries that outperform traditional manufacturing methods. Additive Industries, known for its automated and scalable metal AM solutions, complements this approach with its MetalFabG2 platform. Equipped with features like four full-field lasers and integrated automation, the MetalFabG2 offers precise and efficient production capabilities, aligning with SWISSto12’s high standards for aerospace-grade components.

Scaling AM for RF

Founded in 2011 as a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, Switzerland (EPFL), SWISSto12 has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible with AM. Its designs reduce part counts, streamline assemblies, and optimize performance metrics like size, weight, and power (SWAP). This approach is particularly valuable in aerospace applications, where mass savings and enhanced functionality are critical. SWISSto12’s partnership with organizations like ESA and Intelsat has already demonstrated the transformative potential of its technologies in satellite design.

Since its establishment, SWISSto12 has raked in millions of dollars in investments and contracts, as well as a $27 million credit from UBS, to scale its ability to 3D print these advanced devices. It is a supplier to the world’s largest defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

The investment in MetalFabG2 systems is a calculated step to scale up production to meet growing demand. The platform’s capabilities—such as a 420 mm x 420 mm build size and advanced automation features—enable SWISSto12 to produce larger, monolithic RF components with reduced lead times and costs. These efficiencies are crucial as the company tackles ambitious projects, including its HummingSat initiative, which aims to revolutionize geostationary satellite communications through compact and cost-effective designs.

Additive Industries’ Role in the Evolving AM Landscape

Additive Industries’ MetalFabG2 platform represents the company’s focus on addressing the needs of industrial customers in high-stakes sectors. Three of the four systems acquired by SWISSto12 will be dual-core MetalFabG2 models, equipped with advanced automation features for tasks such as build setup, changeover, initiation, laser calibration, integrated powder handling, and sophisticated scanning strategies. By automating critical aspects of the AM process, including powder handling and laser calibration, the MetalFabG2 minimizes manual intervention, reducing the likelihood of errors and enhancing overall productivity. The platform’s modularity and scalability further make it a preferred choice for companies like SWISSto12 that are scaling their operations.

This partnership comes at a pivotal time for Additive Industries, which has recently refocused its efforts on key markets like aerospace and automotive. With a growing install base and a reputation for engineering precision, the company has demonstrated resilience in a competitive market. However, challenges such as leadership transitions and financial pressures underline the importance of strategic collaborations like this one.

The fact that SWISSto12 is acquiring four of the firm’s full-sized systems, rather than the newer, smaller, MetalFab Flex is a good sign for Additive Industries. This is particularly true for an application that will require military clearance and specifications, meaning that SWISSto12 will likely want to rely on the Dutch OEM for the long-term.

The Larger RF Landscape

The new space sector at large has taken to metal 3D printing, particularly laser powder bed fusion like that offered by Additive Industries, for its ability to produce complex, high-performance parts. However, the technology has most publicly been applied to rocket chambers. Of course, we will steadily see AM applied to anything it can be applied to in this high-value space and RF components may be among the most crucial.

In this regard, SWISSto12’s closest competitor may be U.S.-based Optisys, which, notably, received an investment from Nikon. Also, notably, Optisys relies on printers from Nikon SLM Solutions to produce its RF components. For this reason, SWISSto12 tapping Additive Industries is significant all around, as it indicates a strong potential for the Dutch firm to grow out of the economic downturn all AM hardware companies are currently facing.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.