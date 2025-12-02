Wayland Additive Integrates Calibur3 into Autodesk Fusion Machine Library

UK-based Wayland Additive announced that it’s collaborating with multinational software corporation Autodesk in order to help make its NeuBeam Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion (PBF-EB) process more accessible, thus advancing adoption of the metal AM technology. By integrating its Calibur3 printer into Autodesk Fusion’s machine library, the design-to-production workflow can be streamlined, making the process chain much more efficient.

“Autodesk is a name that defines digital manufacturing, and to have our Calibur3 system integrated into Fusion’s machine library is a significant moment, not just for Wayland, but for the entire electron beam AM sector,” said Darrin Dickinson, Head of Business Development (EMEA) at Wayland Additive. “For too long, users of advanced PBF-EB systems have been limited by fragmented software ecosystems. That’s changed. With this integration, our customers now have a seamless, modern interface to prepare, optimise, and execute builds on Calibur3, making it easier than ever to harness the power of NeuBeam®.”

First launched in 2021, the Calibur3 is driven by NeuBeam technology, which was developed by physicists. Wayland Additive says that the process offers more flexibility and stability than laser-based metal AM, as NeuBeam neutralizes the electron beam, and the build-up of negative charges that happens in other e-beam systems. This prevents smoke events during printing, which also negates the need for pre-sintering the print bed. It also helps improve metallurgical capabilities, and expand the choice of metals used for printing. This has opened the Calibur3 up to more demanding applications, like military components and formula-style racing.

The partnership between Wayland Additive and Autodesk gives NeuBeam users a “powerful mainstream software solution,” the company explained. There will be full compatibility between the Calibur3 and Autodesk Fusion’s CAD/CAM environment, which will make the printer more production-ready.

In addition to plenty of milling machines, the Calibur3 profile will join several other 3D printers in the Autodesk Fusion Machine Library, including the Prusa Mini and Prusa MK4, and the Creality Ender 3. It is now available within Autodesk Fusion on both Mac and Windows, so users will be able to design, nest, and generate supports for print jobs directly from macOS. Engineers can also easily complete design modifications, build setup, and slicing specifically for the NeuBeam process.

“We’ve worked with the Autodesk team for years, collaborating behind the scenes to ensure a robust and valuable integration,” Dickinson said, noting Wayland Additive’s long-time relationship with the software giant. “This is not a superficial plugin, this is a deep technical partnership that’s delivering real value to users. Whether you’re printing complex aerospace components or medical-grade parts, the combination of Calibur3’s performance and Fusion’s intuitive software makes high-end AM more productive, reliable, and scalable.”

Wayland Additive has already been working to expand its platform around the world, and grow its printer production capability. This integration with Autodesk will now majorly expand access to the Calibur3 workflow, as well as hopefully welcome a larger user community and pave the way to more industrial applications.

Images courtesy of Wayland Additive

