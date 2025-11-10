Join Us This Week for Our Free AM Investment Strategies 2025

Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research) recently reported that the global additive manufacturing (AM) market reached $3.9 billion in Q2 of 2025: an 8.8% year-over-year increase. There’s a lot to unpack, and the firm’s Q2 2025 3DP/AM Market Data and Forecast reports, together with its companion Market Insights analysis, can help. You can also attend this week’s AM Investment Strategies 2025 webcast, jointly hosted by 3DPrint.com, AM Research, and Cantor Fitzgerald, with support from Formnext.

The free, online roundtable takes place this Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 12-1 PM EST, the week before Formnext 2025 takes place in Frankfurt, Germany. The event, now in its fifth year, has become an important forum for connecting the AM industry with the investment community. Past editions of AM Investment Strategies have featured discussions on market resilience, public company performance, and merger and acquisition (M&A) trends, often setting the tone for conversations at Formnext the following week.

This year’s session will examine the state of the 3D printing market, current growth patterns, and what’s coming in 2026 and beyond. The week before the AM industry’s biggest trade show seems like the perfect time to take a deep dive into the competitive landscape and business environment of 3D printing.

AM Investment Strategies will be moderated by Troy Jensen, Managing Director at Cantor Fitzgerald. Several important industry executives will be joining the discussion as panelists:

Brigitte de Vet-Veithen, CEO, Materialise

Scott Dunham, Executive Vice President of Research, AM Research

Jeff Graves, President and CEO, 3D Systems

Arno Held, Managing Partner, AM Ventures

Marie Langer, CEO, EOS

You can also hear from, and meet, most of these speakers at our Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) in February of 2026.

Heading into Formnext, AM Investment Strategies will give the 3D printing community a chance to step back, look at the latest data from AM Research, and have a frank conversation about where the industry is growing, and where it still needs to catch up.

To learn more about AM Research’s market data and insights, visit additivemanufacturingresearch.com/reports or explore its market data services.

Register here to participate in the free AM Investment Strategies webcast on November 13, 2025.

