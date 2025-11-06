3D Printing News Briefs, November 6, 2025: Filament Drying, Personalized Medicines, Cricket Arm Guard, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Thought3D has upgraded its filament drying system. Moving on to dental and medical news, LuxCreo received a strategic investment to help develop next-generation 3D printing materials for clear aligners, India-based 3DFying launched an AI-enabled extrusion platform that prints personalized medicines, and Amnovis celebrated an exciting milestone on its fifth anniversary. Finally, Iterate and Carbon collaborated on a protective arm guard for cricket.

Thought3D Announces Upgrade to In-Line Filament Drying System

Malta-based Thought3D, creator of the Magigoo line of 3D printing adhesives, recently announced a major upgrade to Drywise, its in-line filament drying system. Drywise v1.5 solves moisture absorption in thermoplastic filaments, like TPU, PETG, Nylon, and PC, which is a constant challenge in FFF 3D printing, and can result in issues like stringing and dimensional inaccuracy. The system now features a motorized, intelligent material Autoloader, as well as an UltiMaker Cura plug-in that integrates the pre-drying sequence into the slicing workflow, and improved reliability and serviceability, all of which are meant to help negate workflow bottlenecks and offer better consistency. These enhancements are based on feedback from industrial partners and early adopters, with service bureaus like Printpool reporting £2,000–£3,500 less in annual filament waste. Drywise v1.5 is now shipping, with the standard bundle (including the Autoloader add-on) priced at €1,499 (ex-VAT). You can also purchase the Autoloader by itself, so existing users can upgrade their systems.

“Our goal with v1.5 was to make perfect filament conditioning an invisible part of the professional workflow. With the Autoloader and Cura plug-in, operators can simply load the material and press print, confident that the system will manage moisture without intervention,” said Edward Borg, Co-Founder of Thought3D. “Drywise elevates the reliability of prosumer and professional printers to rival that of high-end industrial systems costing tens of thousands of dollars.”

Angelalign Technology Invests in LuxCreo for Clear Aligner Material Development

LuxCreo, a leading platform for personalized medical and dental devices, has received a strategic investment from clear aligner solutions provider Angelalign Technology Inc. The two will establish a partnership aimed at speeding up innovation and clinical adoption of direct 3D printing in orthodontics, and building a digital dentistry ecosystem for the future. Together, they will work to co-develop next-generation, high-performance 3D printing materials for clear aligners. This partnership will integrate strengths in clinical applications, material development, and treatment design from both companies, in order to support new material R&D and ecosystem expansion. They will leverage LuxCreo’s direct 3D printing expertise, along with its proprietary ActiveMemory smart materials, in order to redefine how we design and deliver clear aligners. Their goal is to enable greater control and precision, more design flexibility, and an improved patient experience.

“We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader like Angelalign Technology,” said Dr. Mike Yang, Co-Founder and CEO of LuxCreo. “Their deep clinical experience and extensive industry resources will amplify LuxCreo’s strengths in material innovation, automated production, and AI-driven digital dental platforms. Together, we aim to establish a more efficient and precise digital orthodontic paradigm that benefits patients globally through innovation.”

3DFying Introduces POC 3D Printing for Personalized Medicines

Children need palatable forms of medication and weight-based titration, while older adults can have issues with dysphagia. Hyderabad-based medtech startup 3DFying has launched SSE-PM for hospital pharmacies to enable on-demand 3D printing of personalized oral medications and nutraceuticals. The AI-enabled, pharmacy-grade, semisolid-extrusion (SSE) platform, built for pediatric and geriatric care, can print dose-exact, swallowable gummies, mini-tablets, jellies, and oral thin films (OTFs), which should help reduce medication errors. The SSE-PM is an integrated hardware + Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) stack for point-of-care medicine printing in the high-burden NCD market of India. The company says it can generate patient-specific print recipes for medicine, including different flavors, texture, and shapes, as well as perform in-process quality control and produce electronic batch manufacturing records (eBMR) for traceability purposes. Pilot programs will roll out in Hyderadad this year to evaluate the acceptability, adherence, process capability, and stability of the platform.

“Fixed doses often fail children and older adults,” explained Dr. Prakash Katakam, Founder and PI at 3DFying. “We’re bringing personalized, swallowable medicines to the pharmacy counter—right dose, right texture, same day.”

Amnovis Marks 5th Anniversary with 100,000 3D Printed Implants Shipped

Belgium-based contract manufacturer Amnovis, which has a strong focus on medical devices, achieved an exciting milestone recently: it celebrated five years in business with the shipment of its 100,000th 3D printed implant. The implant itself was an FDA-approved SI fixation device for customer Promethean Restorative. Amnovis is a very trusted partner in the medical device industry, with on-time delivery rate above 90% for three consecutive years and a customer acceptance rate over 99.9%. Over the last five years, the company has developed and validated several innovations, including deformable implants, heat treatment-free titanium, multi-metal 3D printing, and CuperNova, an IP-protected powder modification method to enhance the laser absorptivity of copper alloys. It’s growing too, with an expectation of shipping over 50,000 3D printed titanium implants this year alone. To meet this demand, Amnovis is actively expanding its production capacity for medical devices and other high-performance applications, like semiconductors and aerospace parts.

“From day one, we wanted Amnovis to be more than just another supplier. We set out to build a company that consistently delivers high-quality parts, communicates transparently, and meets deadlines. Five years later, we’re proud to say we’re doing exactly that,” said Ruben Wauthle, CEO and Co-founder of Amnovis. “Innovation is in our DNA. We don’t just follow trends. We redefine the state-of-the-art in 3D printing by bridging the gap between emerging technologies and scalable, real-world applications. That’s what sets Amnovis apart.”

Carbon & Iterate Collaborate on Protective 3D Printed Cricket Arm Guard

With its Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) 3D printing technology, which delivers flexible lattice structures that absorb impact, Carbon has redefined what’s possible in performance design when it comes to sportswear and equipment. It recently collaborated with UK-based ITERATE to design, develop, and produce a dynamic, energy-absorbing, 3D printed cricket arm guard. Thanks to DLS, it’s durable, flexible, and lightweight, in addition to offering great breathability and customization. Carbon’s Design Engine software uses physical optimization and simulation techniques to refine lattice patterns, so the arm guard can be formed to the specific player, and absorb any level of impact during play. The design features a soft outer lattice layer to absorb the initial ball impact, and a denser lattice structure to achieve a more uniform surface for contact with the batter’s arm. Additionally, 3D printing means a product’s material only goes where it’s needed, so waste is also reduced.

“Every athlete is unique – their body shape, movement patterns and performance demands all differ. The challenge for designers and engineers is to create products that adapt to those individualities. Through advanced materials, digital prototyping and additive manufacturing, that challenge is now being met,” ITERATE wrote on LinkedIn. “A powerful example is ITERATE’s work on the Energy Absorbing Arm Guard, a product developed to enhance impact protection without compromising flexibility. In an exciting collaboration with Carbon, the guard incorporates a series of energy-dissipating structures. By doing so it protects high-risk areas while allowing full range of motion. Through combining ergonomic design with innovative material selection, the result is a product tailored to both performance and protection. The kind of intelligent, custom-fit solution that defines the future of sports gear.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.