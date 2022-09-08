3D Printing News Unpeeled: Optomec, Materialise, Desktop Metal and WASP

We’re looking at an automated an automated Additive Manufacturing cell by Optomec, Materialise buying Identify3D, stop the presses Desktop Metal is making a digital sheet forming machine, the US Coast Guard uses a competition in a canny adoption of 3D Printing, Fleet Space is 3D printing more in house and a WASP printer is used to make a giant sustainable house.
