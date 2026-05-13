DeskArtes Releases 3Data Expert Version 16.0 AM Data Preparation Software

Finland’s DeskArtes Oy has released 3Data Expert version 16.0, a comprehensive tool for additive manufacturing (AM) data preparation. Originating in the 1990s at Helsinki University of Technology, now Aalto University, the company has since grown to fulfill the various 3D model processing needs for the AM industry as a whole. The latest version of 3Data Expert offers advanced support structure features for denture manufacturing, improved quality control, and a more intuitive graphical interface, simplifying complex workflows and enhancing user efficiency.

The company’s extensive history with AM has provided it with unique insights for developing valuable software tailored to the industry. Collaborations with industry leaders—beginning with Helisys, Stratasys, and EOS in the 1990s, followed by Z Corporation, 3D Systems, and Mcor Technologies in the 2010s, and continuing with current partners like Cubicure and Lithoz—have enabled DeskArtes to create software features that meet diverse AM user needs. These solutions serve sectors such as engineering, automotive, and dental.

Cubicure CEO Robert Gmeiner states, “Cooperating with the DeskArtes team always was and continues to be a great experience. Their profound knowledge in graphics operations and data formats usable for 3D printing routines have high value for this industry.”

The latest updates in 3Data Expert include enhanced support structures for denture manufacturing. New Silhouette supports enable users to create strong, yet easily removable supports for titanium denture frameworks, improving both stability and ease of removal. These structures provide essential support during printing and heat treatment, which relieves internal stresses in the framework. The Silhouette support functionality has been tested by partners utilizing EOS M290 systems for titanium-based dental frameworks.

The DeskArtes AM Chain mass production toolset leverages proven 3Data Expert 3D model data preparation functions. It allows users to create customized, automated 3D model processing pipelines, including repair, orientation, nesting, support generation, and slicing for high-volume 3D printing. Compatible with Windows and Linux, AM Chain streamlines large-scale manufacturing workflows, enhancing efficiency and consistency in AM processes.

Creating sand-based molds and cores requires specific considerations. For example, producing cores with internal passages necessitates precise control of shrinkage and thorough cleaning after fabrication. Finnish foundry Hetitec Oy uses 3Data Expert software to generate error-free STL files and apply offsetting commands, compensating for material shrinkage in sand parts produced with Voxeljet 1000 and 2000 systems. Additionally, specialized sand support features facilitate fully automatic support generation, and enable the safe removal of heavy molds from the build area without damage, enhancing efficiency and accuracy in casting.

Ville Moilanen, CEO of Hetitec, states, “DeskArtes has consistently demonstrated its commitment to customer support and developing new state-of-the-art functionalities, making it a highly recommended software partner.”

DeskArtes is actively involved in various international projects, like the European Space Agency (ESA) project AnteCedent. The project focuses on developing digital twin solutions for ceramic AM. The consortium includes prominent European companies such as Jotne (Norway), RF Microtech (Italy), Lithoz (Austria), and research organizations like VTT (Finland).

The primary objective of AnteCedent is to create a digital twin-driven AM process for producing ceramic components used in satellite radio transmitters. This approach aims to minimize design iterations by utilizing simulations to predict deformations during de-binding and sintering. DeskArtes contributes by providing a quality control solution that ensures efficient, reliable measurements and visualization of deviations between manufactured parts and their nominal designs, based on 3D or CT scans, thereby enhancing the accuracy and consistency of the production process. These tools are now available to the entire AM community.

Currently, DeskArtes is expanding its global presence through partnerships with AM system vendors and distributors worldwide. For example, it collaborates closely with PolyArm Global to strengthen its footprint in the APAC region. PolyArm Global operates across Asia Pacific with regional offices in Singapore and Japan, a team of seasoned industrial AM professionals, and a wide network of industry-focused partners in key markets and industry segments. The leadership team at PolyArm Global emphasizes the company’s commitment to growth, while DeskArtes Managing Director Ismo Mäkelä highlights the value of PolyArm Global’s extensive experience in APAC markets. Mäkelä expresses confidence that PolyArm Global’s expertise and reach will help identify new customers and partners in the region, supporting DeskArtes’ strategic expansion efforts and reinforcing its position in the additive manufacturing industry across Asia Pacific.

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