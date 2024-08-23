United Nations to 3D Print Buildings in Colombia with WASP Technology

Italy’s World’s Advanced Saving Project (WASP) is making steady progress on its advanced project for saving the world. The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has recently acquired WASP’s Crane 3D printer, a unique additive construction (AC) system designed to 3D print buildings using local soil and natural materials.

WASP’s Crane system is the culmination of over a decade of research and development, drawing inspiration from the Potter Wasp, which constructs its nest using locally sourced materials. This concept was foundational to WASP’s mission: to develop a large-scale 3D printer capable of constructing sustainable housing using materials readily available in the environment.

To get there, WASP first began designing and selling high-quality polymer 3D printers that would keep the company going as it gradually scaled its machines and perfected the 3D printing of viscous materials, like clay. Finally, it created the Crane WASP and began 3D printing large-scale structures directly from soil and other natural materials such as agricultural waste, making it an ideal tool for constructing affordable housing in remote or resource-scarce areas.

The versatility and mobility of the Crane WASP are particularly noteworthy. Unlike traditional construction equipment, the Crane WASP can be transported to and used in challenging environments where conventional machinery would be impractical. Its low energy consumption and ease of installation further enhance its suitability for use in remote or desert regions, making it a pioneering tool in the effort to democratize sustainable construction practices globally.

The acquisition of the Crane WASP by UNDP is a strategic move that aligns with the organization’s broader objectives of fostering sustainable development and improving living conditions in underprivileged communities. By integrating WASP’s technology into its operations, UNDP aims to construct buildings and infrastructure in Colombia using locally sourced materials. This approach not only reduces the environmental footprint of construction but also empowers local communities by utilizing their resources and labor.

The application of 3D printing technology in construction offers several advantages, chief among them being the digitization of the construction process. Digital construction methods allow for the rapid and precise transfer of design knowledge and experience, facilitating the replication of successful projects in different parts of the world. This capability is particularly valuable in regions with limited access to advanced construction techniques, enabling the widespread adoption of sustainable building practices.

While we have so far seen non-profit organizations, most notably Habitat for Humanity and 14trees, pursue AC to build homes for those who couldn’t otherwise afford them, the use of the technology by the UN takes the concept to a completely different level. At the same time, ICON is scaling the technology in the private sector to the extent that it has nearly completed an entire development community in Texas. Combined, these initiatives suggest that, despite my earlier skepticism that AC could seriously address the high cost of housing, the technology is making serious inroads toward accomplishing that goal.

Perhaps most impressive is that WASP, a firm that took a long, difficult road to achieve a lofty goal, is actually in the process of achieving it. The idea brings a bit of warmth to the otherwise jaded heart of this writer, who has always cheered the company on from the sidelines.

Images courtesy of WASP.

