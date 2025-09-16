PostProcess Technologies Offers Automated Resin Removal for the Stratasys Neo800+

PostProcess Technologies has paired its DEMI 4100 automated resin removal system with the Stratasys Neo800+. The Neo is a line of workhouse vat polymerization systems long loved by Formula 1 teams and other people that have to output large resin parts quickly. Reliable, with an 800 x 800 x 600mm build volume, the system is built for production. PostProcess now is offering an integrated solution paired with the Neo800+. The DEMI 4100 system has programmable cycles of less than 10 minutes, and its detergents help remove supports without needing IPA.

Director of Operations at Stratasys Direct Manufacturing Sean Schoonmaker said,

“At Stratasys Direct, we’re leveraging the PostProcess DEMI 4100 automated cleaning system alongside the Neo800+ printer to streamline our SLA post-printing workflow. The ability to precisely control key parameters such as time, temperature, and agitation ensures consistent, repeatable results while minimizing exposure to harsh chemicals. The DEMI 4100 has also significantly enhanced the cleanliness and safety of our production environment.”

Post Process’ Chief Experience Officer Dean VonBank stated,

“The combination of the Neo800+ printer and our DEMI 4100 system delivers a compelling end-to-end workflow for SLA users, bringing proven efficiency and safety to their process.The DEMI 4100 unlocks a scalable, safe, and sustainable solution that complements the precision and throughput of the Stratasys Neo800+.”

The Demi 4100 uses AUTOMAT software to set and define custom programs. The hefty machine weighs a tonne empty, two tonnes full, and can take almost 1,000 liters of detergent. By offering it to Stratasys Direct and having them validate the combination, PostProcess is really showcasing maturity. At the same time, new customers could just be tempted to get the standard entire solution from the get go. This will also help build PostProcess´ installed base. Meanwhile, higher productivity and lower labor can be a very tempting combination for existing customers. By reducing batches that need to be carried around, and automating tedious support removal, the savings can be considerable.

Adam Pawloski, Vice President, Manufacturing Solutions at Stratasys, said,

“Stratasys customers demand reliability and efficiency throughout the additive workflow. By recommending the PostProcess DEMI 4100 solution as part of the AM workflow, our Neo series customers are streamlining their end-to-end solution. The DEMI 4100 unlocks a scalable, safe, and sustainable solution that complements the precision and throughput of the Stratasys Neo800+.”

Offering more and more integrated solutions like this seems like the way to go for hardware companies. Imagine a follow-up medically capable tool chain or one optimized for a particular application. That would be powerful stuff: it could lead to more segmentation of the market and further savings for operators. Post processing is annoying if you’re prototyping. It’s a cost and you need people to do it. But, if you’re doing manufacturing, that cost balloons. What’s more, you care more about mistakes, reliability, and repeatability. Those seldom errors in cutting off a support or sanding something down become significant. And as we go into more critical, expensive, or regulated parts, the human involvement becomes problematic. Eliminating manual steps can make excellence easier to achieve. Cost savings therefore also manifest in fewer returns, fewer customer service calls, happier customers, less rework, and better margins. With labor costs rising, the effects of post-processing automation are compounded.

Post-processing firms are a flywheel for additive. The more they can invest, the better solutions they can give, which then enables us all to make better products more cheaply. Integration, integrated solutions, real differentiation, industry-specific workflows, software, and hardware working together more tightly are all key developments today. All are driven by the search for better 3D printing part cost and throughput, as well as better economics for both buyers and makers. In 3D printing, the confluence of data, machines, and parts is determining future business success. Every advance by PostProcess, therefore, is to be applauded by as it benefits us all.

