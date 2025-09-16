Beyond Cement: Rethinking Materials in Additive Construction

When people think of 3D printed buildings, they usually picture layers of concrete stacked up like a giant piping machine. But Stephan Mansour, a consultant and global expert in additive construction and director of operations at Printerra, says it’s time to move past that image.

“The only reason we keep seeing cement-based materials is because that’s the lowest common denominator,” Mansour told 3DPrint.com. “Everyone in construction understands concrete. We know its strengths, how it behaves, how to reinforce it, and there are already standards in place.”

That “familiarity” has made cement the default material for additive construction. But Mansour argues that this widespread use also hides the real opportunity, which is to rethink how we build, using “local materials with lower environmental footprints and new performance capabilities.”

Cement Is Familiar, But Not Sustainable

Cement production is one of the largest contributors to industrial CO₂ emissions worldwide. While concrete is strong and familiar, it has a big environmental cost, and that’s getting harder to ignore.

“Even if you develop a material that’s eco-friendly in how it’s made, what happens at the end of its life?” said Mansour. “Can we recycle it? Can we reuse it? Or does it just become waste again? That’s why we’re looking at alternatives like geopolymers, calcined clays, wood composites, and even recycled plastics. Some of these materials are already being tested, especially in places where using what’s local makes more sense than bringing in concrete.”

A Local Lens on Global Building

“What we’re seeing now is a move toward regionally adapted materials,” stated the expert.

In Maine, where timber is widely available thanks to its many forests, the University of Maine has 3D printed a house using wood-based polymers. In Colombia, construction 3D printing pioneer WASP is working on clay-based affordable housing. And in the U.S. Southwest, earth and mud-based structures are being tested.

Mansour pointed out that the shift isn’t about one material being better than another. It’s about asking the right questions, like: What’s locally available? What has the lowest carbon footprint for this place? Can it withstand the climate here? Can it be recycled easily?

“Shipping sustainable materials across oceans negates their eco benefits,” he warned. “If you have to fly clay from Europe to North America, you’re not sustainable anymore. It’s about what makes sense for each project, region, and context.”

Standards Are the Bottleneck

One of the biggest hurdles in expanding additive construction materials isn’t performance; it’s regulation.

“Cement dominates because there are codes, standards, and insurance systems already in place. Alternative materials haven’t been studied or codified as thoroughly.”

This has real implications. Even if a startup invents a bio-based or recyclable material with incredible properties, it’s unlikely to be approved for a building permit unless it fits into existing code frameworks.

“No one wants to take risks with human safety,” said Mansour. “That’s why we need proof of concepts and pilots, to build the data foundation.”

That work is starting to happen. In the U.S., a wood-based 3D printed home in Maine has held up for three years in strong weather changes. In the Netherlands, 3D printed concrete bridges have proven strong and durable, using less material than traditional designs.

Form, Function, and Flexibility

One of the most ignored benefits of additive construction is how design and material choices can reinforce each other.

“With 3D printing, the shape of the wall is up to you. You can make it thick or thin, add webs, layers, or honeycomb structures. You can optimize for thermal performance, fire resistance, or strength. This means performance doesn’t depend solely on the material, but on how it’s used. Even materials that seem weaker on paper can outperform cement in certain configurations.”

In one UK study from the University of Salford, researchers modeled fire scenarios for 3D printed concrete walls and found that a honeycomb-style design improved insulation and delayed heat transfer compared to traditional solid walls, simply due to how it dispersed heat through its structure.

Additive Construction Goes Beyond Concrete

Mansour pointed out that additive construction isn’t just about houses, nor is it only about cement: “It’s everything from structural elements to interior finishes, from commercial infrastructure to hospitality. But right now, housing dominates the narrative because it’s easier for people to understand. Everyone gets what a house is.”

In Dubai, the local government has built one of the most supportive ecosystems for additive construction. There’s investment, regulation, and a clear pipeline to implementation, not just in concrete, but in metals, polymers, and digital inventory systems.

“Dubai is pushing boundaries architecturally, and they have the policies to back it,” he told me. “That’s why so many companies are setting up operations there.”

According to Mansour’s global tracking data, Europe leads at the macro level, with more than 247 stakeholders involved in additive construction thanks to strong EU funding. North America is catching up fast, jumping from around 10 players in 2020 to over 160 today. The Middle East, with 68 stakeholders, the UAE leads regionally with 30, and strong governmental backing.

“The U.S. has the talent and the technology. But unlike the EU, we don’t have a unified funding system. That slows down progress.”

What Startups Can Do

Mansour believes startups still have a major role to play, especially when they collaborate with construction giants like Lafarge or Heidelberg Materials, both known for their global reach and investment in sustainable building solutions.

For example, in Canada, a startup called Carbon Upcycling is working with Lafarge to produce cement alternatives in existing plants.

“When you hear about a new sustainable material backed by a company that already has construction credibility, people listen,” he said. “That’s how you scale. You don’t reinvent the wheel; you collaborate with the ones already rolling it.”

When asked to predict what material will “win,” Mansour said it depends: “It’s not about one winner. In Maine, it’s wood. In Colombia, it’s clay/earth based. In the Middle East, it might be polymers or recycled construction waste. It depends on where you are, what you need, and what your goals are.”

What matters most is to stop treating additive construction like a niche, he explained. It’s not just about cool demos or novel houses. It’s a flexible, powerful tool that can be used for real-world problems.

“If we keep focusing only on cement and homes, we’re missing the point. Additive construction is about giving the industry more options. More materials, more shapes, more sustainability. That’s the real promise,” concludes Mansour.

