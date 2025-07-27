University Student Helps Build COBOD Construction 3D Printers Around the World During Internship

08:30 am by Sarah Saunders 3D Printers3D PrintingConstruction 3D Printing
Formnext

Share this Article

Recently, Denmark-based additive construction (AC) company COBOD International announced that it had installed its BODXL system in Doha, Qatar. The massive 50 x 30 x 15m machine—about the size of a Boeing 737 hangar and likely the largest construction 3D printer in the world—was deployed by UCC Holding and the Qatari Public Works Authority (Ashghal) to build the first of two 3D printed public schools. The setup for this giant system is not easy or quick, as Northeastern University student Fernando Escobar can tell you. He recently finished an internship with COBOD, and was on-site in Doha to help assemble the BODXL.

A rising fifth-year student at the Massachusetts research university, Escobar has completed three co-ops during his time at school. Majoring in mechanical engineering and history, his first co-op was at Vicarious Surgical Inc., where he had the chance to see how healthcare is being reshaped through the help of surgical robots. During his ACS Industries internship, he worked with a team of full-time engineers to refine hydrogen for energy storage. But Escobar says that his co-op with COBOD, though challenging, might have been his favorite.

Fernando Escobar was a field engineering intern at COBOD International.

Serving as a field engineering intern for the AC leader, Escobar had the amazing opportunity to travel the world over a period of several months, visiting parts of the Middle East and Europe to help COBOD customers set up their large-scale construction 3D printers, like the huge BODXL and the popular, but slightly smaller, BOD2. The latter has been used to construct everything from social housing and data centers to chemical storage facilities and even a Starbucks.

Just a few short months ago, Escobar was with the COBOD team in Qatar, helping to assemble the giant BODXL so it could start building the school. There is nothing plug-and-play about these printers—the robotic gantry system has a modular design, so it can fit the specific needs of each customer. In order to ensure optimal implementation and performance, each COBOD machine, which is able to extrude materials at up to 500 millimeters per second, requires several weeks of on-site training, assembly, and calibration.

“The first week is about setting up the machine, putting everything in the right place and making sure the machine starts moving around. The second week is heavier on the materials side,” Escobar explained.

As part of his co-op, Fernando Escobar was in Qatar this May helping set up a large 3D printers that will be used to build schools.

You might think this would be intimidating, but more and more often these days, college students are learning about this technology in their courses. Plus, having worked as a luxury car mechanic when he was growing up, Escobar has even more of an edge. He also says that all of his classes at Northeastern, but especially fluid mechanics, have given him what he needs to succeed.

“I’m not actually doing calculus 3 every day at my job, but it certainly gives you context as to the physics behind why some decisions are made. It gives you context and a framework to problem solve and understand how the world works in a different way than most people,” Escobar said.

In addition to setting up the BODXL in Qatar, Escobar also spent two weeks at a customer site on the Spanish island of Tenerife, off the coast of Morocco, helping to set up the BOD2 so it could be used to print a house and condo unit building.

The more I hear about university, high school, and even elementary students learning about additive in school, the less I worry about the future of our workforce.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Briefs, July 26, 2025: Corrosion Resistance, 3D Printed Stents, & More

Only-Games Wants to be Your Tabletop Gaming 3D Printing Partner

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive ManufacturingAutomotive 3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs & Events Roundup: March 15, 2025

In this weekend’s combined 3D Printing News Briefs and Webinars/Events Roundup, we’re covering news about automotive and construction 3D printing, along with AM Forum, TCT Asia, the Experience Stratasys Tour,...

March 15, 2025
Featured
3D Design3D PrintingBusinessConsumer GoodsCosplay & GamingFeatured Stories

Geek Juggernaut Felicia Day Teams with Thangs for 3D Printable Minis and More

3D printables repository Thangs has announced a new partnership with geek media powerhouse Felicia Day. This collaboration, FeliciaDay3D, will feature a line of STLs co-designed by Day in collaboration with...

May 8, 2024
3D PrintingConsumer GoodsCosplay & GamingEducation

“Pandemic Panic”: COVID-Inspired Board Game Made with 3D Printing

When you’re wrapping up your senior year of college, it’s not easy to pay your tuition and complete your degree, all while pursuing your passion of crafting tabletop games. But...

January 12, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAutomotive 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

US Army Looks to Ramp up 3D Printed Auto Parts

At the 15th Annual Ground Vehicle Systems (GVS) Engineering & Technology Symposium, held this week in Novi, Michigan, Eric Wetzel of the US Army Research Laboratory (ARL) announced that the...

August 17, 2023
HP
IMTS2026
Stratasys
HP
HP
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
3ERP
FacFox
MMX
AMR Software
AMR Dental
Formnext
3DPOD
Continuum Powders

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides