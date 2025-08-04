3DPOD 265: Beam Shaping and Plenty More with Alex Kingsbury, nLIGHT

Alex Kingsbury worked at the Australian research institute CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation) on Additive before working for The Barnes Global Advisors, RMIT University, and now nLight. Alex is, of course, the co-founder of our other podcast, Printing Money. At nLight, she wants to expand the use of beam shaping in Additive. With beam shaping, we may be able to use more materials, get better part properties, and dramatically speed up build speeds. Alex takes us through the technology, but we also talk about 3D printing in Australia, the cost of 3D printing, and strategy.
This episode was brought to you by Continuum Powders.
