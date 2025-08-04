AMS 2026

3DPOD 265: Beam Shaping and Plenty More with Alex Kingsbury, nLIGHT

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing ResearchMetal 3D Printing
Formnext

Share this Article

Alex Kingsbury worked at the Australian research institute CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation) on Additive before working for The Barnes Global Advisors, RMIT University, and now nLight. Alex is, of course, the co-founder of our other podcast, Printing Money. At nLight, she wants to expand the use of beam shaping in Additive. With beam shaping, we may be able to use more materials, get better part properties, and dramatically speed up build speeds. Alex takes us through the technology, but we also talk about 3D printing in Australia, the cost of 3D printing, and strategy.

This episode was brought to you by Continuum Powders.

 

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

Mantle Boosts Feature Strength and Print Resolution for Tooling Applications

Why Align Technology’s Slowdown Still Matters to 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

3D Printing Financials: Protolabs Hits Record Revenue, But 3D Printing Softens

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) had a strong second quarter, setting a new revenue record and showing steady growth across its services. 3D printing may have taken a slight hit this quarter,...

August 1, 2025
3D Printing3D SoftwareBusinessStocks

3D Printing Financials: Materialise Stays Profitable in Q2 Thanks to Medical Division

The second quarter of 2025 was a balancing act for Materialise (Nasdaq: MTLS), with strong momentum in its medical segment and slower performance across other parts of the business. Like...

July 25, 2025
Featured
3D PrintingDental 3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured Stories

Srini Kaza Discusses Strategically Scaling Align’s “Smile-Changing” 3D Printed Aligners

Align Technology‘s Invisalign is a revolutionary method to get you the smile you want through 3D printing. It is also a hugely popular process to go through, a $4 billion...

July 24, 2025
3D PrintingBusinessEuropeNorth AmericaStocks

Printing Money Episode 30: Q1 2025 Public 3D Printing Earnings Review with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald

Printing Money is back with Episode 30, and it’s that quarterly time, so we are happy and thankful to welcome back Troy Jensen (Managing Director, Cantor Fitzgerald) to review the...

July 7, 2025
FacFox
HP
IMTS2026
Formnext
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
Stratasys
HP
Continuum Powders
MMX
AMR Software
AMR Dental
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides