3D Printing News Briefs, July 16, 2025: Patents, Pure Copper, K-12 Education, & More

We’re starting with patent news in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as PostProcess Technologies has reached an exciting milestone of 50 patents granted! Moving on to 3D printers, Fraunhofer IFAM installed Wayland Additive’s Calibur3, and in materials news, 3DXTECH announced its Obsidian CF v2, and 3DEO won an award for its pure copper additive manufacturing. Finally, UltiMaker launched an AI-powered MakerBot learning platform.

PostProcess Technologies Reaches Milestone of 50 Patents Granted

Automated post-printing solutions provider PostProcess Technologies recently announced an exciting milestone—the granting of its 50th patent for AM post-processing. Since day one, the company has prioritized a strategic, proactive approach to protecting its intellectual property (IP), and each of its patents represents years of dedicated R&D work in solving complex challenges. A strong in-house legal strategy has been an important factor in building its IP portfolio, so the company’s inventions across its full technology stack are safe. The patents protect the chemistry that’s used to create automated post-printing solutions, as well as the proprietary hardware and software. The company’s flagship product lines include the BASE series, with its high-throughput FDM support removal and patented Volumetric Velocity Dispersion (VVD), and the DEMI series, featuring patented Submersed Vortex Cavitation (SVC) technology and intelligent software to manage time, temperature, and agitation for consistent resin and support removal.

“Our 50th granted patent is more than just a number, it is a testament to the relentless drive of our team to continually innovate. The ingenuity of our team, combined with invaluable input from our 500+ customers, continues to fuel game-changing solutions to the market. We’ve believed from the start in building full-stack offerings that integrate software, hardware, and chemistry, that are protected and differentiated, resulting in intelligent, reliable solutions for our customers,” said Jeff Mize, the CEO of PostProcess Technologies.

Fraunhofer IFAM Dresden Scaling Up Next-Generation AM with Calibur3 Installation

The Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Materials (Fraunhofer IFAM) in Dresden, financed by the project INNO-EB, has installed a Wayland Additive Calibur3 printer. Powered by the NeuBeam process, the Calibur3 is now the institute’s third Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion (EB-PBF) system, and will improve the capabilities of its Innovation Center Additive Manufacturing ICAM ®. This research and industrial application hub pairs state-of-the-art equipment, like the Calibur3, with expertise in process design, powder metallurgy, and materials characterization. Wayland’s NeuBeam enables charge-neutral processing for easier surplus powder removal, more process stability, and broader material compatibility. This means that the ICAM will be able to focus on novel material concepts, integrating simulation and machine learning, and more to ensure first-time-right production. The installation of the Calibur3 also marks the start of a more intense strategic partnership between Fraunhofer IFAM Dresden and Wayland Additive.

“We see Calibur 3 as a major step forward in expanding our research portfolio in next-generation additive manufacturing. It enables our teams to work on innovative solutions that span from materials development to intelligent process control,” said Professor Thomas Weißgärber, Director of Fraunhofer IFAM Dresden.

3DXTECH Announces Reformulated Obsidian CF v2 for Markforged Printers

High-performance 3D printing materials manufacturer 3DXTECH engineers advanced filaments, and related accessories and systems, for aerospace, automotive, defense, and industrial applications. It has a range of materials that are compatible with Stratasys printers, and some that are compatible with Markforged printers, including Obsidian CF, an alternative for Markforged’s carbon fiber-filled Onyx. But, its original version didn’t quite meet customer expectations, so 3DXTECH returned to the lab and reengineered the formulation. The result of its hard work is Obsidian™ CF v2, a stronger, more reliable carbon fiber composite that’s supposedly easier to print. The company enhanced its processability, refined the material, and subjected it to rigorous testing, sending out reels to some of its most demanding customers. 3DXTECH said its Obsidian CF v2 was approved for reliability, print quality, and overall performance, and performs as a true one-to-one alternative to Onyx in side-by-side comparisons, but a much better value. Plus, it’s also compatible with Bambu Lab’s AMS.

Rachel Rogers, 3DXTECH Product Manager, said, “We heard loud and clear from our customers that Obsidian CF v1 didn’t hit the mark on compatibility and reliability. With v2, we made the necessary changes to give users a product they can truly count on, one that performs reliably and delivers the value they expect.”

3DEO Wins Electronic/Electrical Components Grand Prize at MPIF Awards

California-based metal additive manufacturing company 3DEO announced that it won the Grand Prize in the Electronic/Electrical Components Category for its pure copper AM at this year’s Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Awards, presented by the Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF). The award was for the company’s proprietary solution, which leverages design for additive manufacturing (DfAM) and pure copper processing to consolidate a complex, multi-part electrical assembly into a more functional, streamlined design. With its excellent conductivity, pure copper is important for applications in semiconductor cooling, power electronics, energy storage, and RF systems. But, its sensitivity to process variation and high reflectivity have traditionally made it difficult to process with AM. 3DEO gets around this with its patented Intelligent Layering technology, allowing for fully dense, mechanically stable, and precise 3D printed copper components at scale. This MPIF prize is a testament to 3DEO’s leadership in high-precision pure copper AM.

“This award exemplifies what sets 3DEO apart—our ability to solve highly complex engineering challenges through advanced design collaboration and proprietary technology. Pure copper has long been one of the most difficult materials to process in AM, and our team’s breakthrough demonstrates both the maturity of our platform and its real-world applicability across industries demanding exceptional thermal and electrical performance,” said Scott Dennis, the CEO of 3DEO.

UltiMaker Launches AI-Powered MakerBot Nebula Learning Platform

Finally, UltiMaker has announced the beta launch of MakerBot Nebula, an AI-powered differentiated learning platform designed for K-12 classrooms. Combining educator support, 3D printing, smart tools, and personalized learning, UltiMaker and MakerBot, a pioneer in educational 3D printing, are working to improve STEM education with their end-to-end learning experience. MakerBot Nebula integrates artificial intelligence with project-based learning and real-time support for teachers who are looking to easily deliver creative, student-centered learning experiences. The platform enables students to learn 3D printing and design skills in a way that matches their learning style and pace, and also offers smart tools, like Learning Station and Funding Assistant, to help educators develop their skills and access grant opportunities. Speaking of grants, the MakerBot Grants are now open for applications from K-12 educators in the U.S. and Canada, and include one MakerBot Sketch Sprint 3D printer, 20 spools of PLA, a three-year UltiMakerCare service plan, one copy of the MakerBot Educators Guidebook, and Classroom Certification for one teacher and 30 students. You can submit your application at MakerBot Nebula.

“With MakerBot Nebula, we’re combining 15 years of classroom experience with the power of AI to deliver a platform that truly adapts to how teachers teach and students learn. MakerBot Nebula is designed to support customized learning journeys, empower educators, and bring creative, hands-on education to life in ways that are personal, flexible, and impactful,” explained Andrea Zermeño, MakerBot Education Manager. “We aim to inspire the next generation of problem-solvers, creators, and thinkers, by giving them the tools to bring ideas to life.”

Currently, MakerBot Nebula is free and available in beta, so some features will be limited. Beta users get early access to the platform and can contribute their feedback.

