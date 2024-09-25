3DEO’s Strategic Shift: New Leadership, Japanese Investment, and a Holistic Approach to Metal 3D Printing

3DEO, a California-based developer of unique metal additive manufacturing (AM) technology, is charting a new course with a strategic leadership change, significant investments from Japanese partners, and a broadened approach to delivering turnkey solutions. At the 2024 International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), we sat down with new CEO Scott Dennis to learn how the company aims to accelerate its growth and redefine how businesses adopt and implement metal 3D printing technologies.

A New Leader at the Helm

3DEO’s proprietary Intelligent Layering technology sets it apart in the metal AM industry. The process involves spreading a fine layer of metal powder, spraying a binder across the entire build area, and then using a CNC mill to carve the part’s contours and internal features. The green-state object is then sintered in a furnace to achieve full density. This method offers tight tolerances and excellent surface finishes, making it competitive with traditional manufacturing methods like CNC machining and metal injection molding (MIM).

Scott Dennis brings a wealth of experience to 3DEO. His previous venture, D&K Engineering, was a product design and manufacturing services company that grew to significant scale before being sold to Ascential Technologies. There, Dennis and his team provided end-to-end manufacturing services, including for some of the most well-known 3D printer companies.

“I’ve known about 3D printing and loved additive for a long, long time,” Dennis shared. “Now that the tech is commercially viable and applicable, the order of the day is commercial traction and growth. I was brought in to help do that here at 3DEO.”

Dennis has a longstanding relationship with 3DEO. His venture capital fund, FusionX Ventures, was one of the company’s early investors, and his previous company helped develop the first production version of 3DEO’s printer. This deep-rooted connection makes him uniquely qualified to lead the company into its next phase.

Former CEO and co-founder Matt Petros initiated the leadership transition, recognizing the need for a different skill set as the company shifts focus. “This was a handoff that he actually initiated,” Dennis noted. Petros will remain involved as an advisor, ensuring continuity in vision and strategy.

Significant Japanese Investment Fuels Growth

3DEO’s strategic direction has attracted substantial investment from prominent Japanese entities. The company recently secured $3.5 million from Mizuho Bank, one of Japan’s largest banks, through its “Transition Investment Facility,” focusing on sustainability initiatives. This funding is part of a broader investment effort that includes previous investments totaling $39 million from sources like the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ), Seiko Epson Corporation, and IHI Aerospace.

The influx of Japanese investment is significant. Japanese investors are known for their meticulous due diligence, adding credibility to 3DEO’s technological advancements and business model. The collaboration aims to merge 3DEO’s innovative AM capabilities with Japan’s precise engineering traditions, opening new avenues for productivity and manufacturing possibilities in sectors like aerospace, medical devices, and industrial equipment.

A Holistic Approach to Additive Manufacturing

Under Dennis’s leadership, 3DEO is expanding beyond providing 3D-printed parts to offering comprehensive solutions that include design, engineering, and production. Recognizing that metal 3D printing is complex and that many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) lack in-house expertise in additive design, 3DEO is embracing the design services side.

“My personal belief is that one of the reasons AM has struggled to get more traction in product applications is because metal 3D printing is difficult,” Dennis explained. “Most OEM design teams aren’t trained to think and design using additive-enabled geometries and designs. Additionally, we are embracing the idea of using 3DEO’s additive technology to develop AM geometries but then using subtractive methods to finish where appropriate.”

This pragmatic approach involves not being purist about delivering final parts directly from the printer. Instead, 3DEO is open to incorporating subtractive methods—such as machining, drilling, and finishing—to fully meet customer requirements. “Our customers don’t honestly care [about the process]. They just want the part or their subassembly, and they want it to function as intended.” Dennis said.

The company is also expanding its materials portfolio to include pure copper and Inconel, responding to industry demands for advanced materials with specific properties.

“We’re developing and manufacturing a lot of thermal management subsystems,” Dennis noted. “It’s becoming rarer for us to just ship a single part. It may be a whole assembly with inlets, outlets, tubing, and other components, including our AM geometry. That way of interacting with our clients and going to market differently is as differentiated as the tech itself.”

Copper is particularly significant for thermal management applications, such as heat exchangers in the semiconductor industry and electric vehicles. The company’s ability to process copper with low oxygen content (<0.005) is critical for achieving high thermal and electrical conductivity.

Inconel is another material where 3DEO sees significant potential, especially in aerospace and industries involving high thermal loads or corrosive environments. “We have Inconel in heavy traction and development,” Dennis said. “There are a variety of applications for that, whether it’s aerospace, industrial, or the semiconductor industry.”

Expanding Market Presence

3DEO’s focus on being a practical, pragmatic partner is resonating in the market. By offering a white-glove service that helps clients unlock the benefits of 3D printing, the company is accelerating the implementation of AM into product applications. This involves not just producing parts but collaborating closely with clients to design and develop assemblies and subsystems that leverage the unique advantages of AM.

The company’s strategy includes developing thematic applications and building blocks, such as complex manifolds and lattice structures, which can be customized to meet specific client needs. This approach streamlines the design process and reduces time-to-market, offering clients a competitive edge.

“We have some thematic applications, whether it’s complex manifolding or tubing where all of the joins are eliminated,” Dennis explained. “We have building blocks for thermal management, including off-the-shelf lattice structures and other heat transfer tools. With the benefit of building blocks for thematic applications, you can shorten the design cycle and get a product into test and, ultimately, production, much more quickly.”

Under Scott Dennis’s leadership, 3DEO is poised to redefine the metal AM landscape. By securing significant investment from discerning Japanese partners and adopting a holistic approach that combines design, engineering, and production, the company is addressing the barriers to 3D printing adoption head-on. 3DEO’s commitment to being a practical, turnkey partner positions it to help clients across various industries unlock the full potential of additive manufacturing, ushering in a new era of innovation and growth.

“We want to be seen as that practical, pragmatic partner that will help companies unlock the benefits and power of additive technology in their products,” Dennis emphasized.

