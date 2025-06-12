Nike’s 3D Printed Air Max 1000 Drops Summer 2025—and Influencers Already Have It

Nike’s 3D printed sneaker is officially getting a release. The Air Max 1000 Oatmeal, made using Zellerfeld’s 3D printing technology, is set to drop in Summer 2025, with a retail price of around $210.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because we already covered the hype back when Nike first revealed the shoe. As 3DPrint.com reported last year, the Air Max 1000 marks Nike’s big leap into fully 3D printed footwear. The company teamed up with Zellerfeld, a startup known for its fully 3D printed, one-piece shoes that don’t use any glue, stitching, or traditional assembly methods. Together, they brought this sculptural design to life using additive manufacturing (AM).

Zellerfeld uses fused filament fabrication (FFF) to make its shoes. This process works by melting a special material, the ZellerFoam, and printing the shoe. The result is a lightweight, breathable, and made-to-fit your feet shoe. This also cuts down on waste since everything is printed just as needed.

Back in April 2024, 3DPrint.com Executive Editor Joris Peels took an early look at how Nike was experimenting with 3D printing and AI in what he called a “hype-sauce” kind of way. Then in November, he followed up with a story on Nike’s quiet partnership with Zellerfeld through its open beta platform, which gave the brand the right sandbox to try something new, basically just one continuous printed shoe.

Now the sneaker is finally making its way to the public.

The term “colorway” refers to the specific mix of colors and materials used on a shoe. This one, called Oatmeal, blends soft beige tones and has already been spotted on TikTok, Instagram, and X, in the hands (or on the feet) of early influencers. On Instagram, lifestyle creator Janelle C. Shuttlesworth shared the sneakers back in April, saying they “felt like air on her feet.” Also, sneaker news account JustFreshKicks, which has over 530,000 followers on X, posted a close-up of the design, while TikTok user @shoehefner5 walked viewers through every detail in a quick clip.

Some fans have also started talking about this pair as “Foamy Oat,” a nickname that has gained traction across social media.

Even before it started showing up online, this same design was already grabbing attention in real life. It showed up at ComplexCon in Las Vegas last November. It is particularly attractive thanks to its laceless, sculptural, and super smooth texture, which still features the transparent “Air chamber in the heel,” staying true to Nike’s Air Max roots while bringing the line into the 3D printed universe.

While Nike hasn’t confirmed an exact date yet, multiple outlets, including Sneaker Freaker, are pointing to a release window between June and August 2025.

John Hoke, Nike’s Chief Innovation Officer, said it best when he called the shoe a blend of “control, times precision, times expression.” Basically, this sounds like Nike is experimenting with how sneakers can be manufactured, not just how they look. Most interestingly, it’s all being done with 3D printing.

With this release, Nike joins a growing list of major shoe brands tapping into AM to reimagine not only performance but production itself. Adidas recently introduced the fully 3D printed Climacool, a slip-on sneaker featuring a breathable lattice structure, priced at $140 and released globally on May 2, 2025. ASICS has also entered the 3D printed footwear space with its Actibreeze 3D Sandal 2, designed for optimal breathability and comfort and released on June 1, 2024.

Nike, for its part, has been exploring 3D printing across several projects. At its Advanced Product Creation Center (APCC), located at the company’s world headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, engineers and designers have been using rapid prototyping, robotic testing, and even 3D printing for applications such as spikes for athletes, including American track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. In a recent behind-the-scenes post on LinkedIn, Nike highlighted how the APCC is helping turn bold concepts into real products faster than ever.

And if influencer buzz is anything to go by, the Air Max 1000 is already a hit before it hits shelves.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.