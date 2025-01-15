New Titomic Advisory Board Targets Cold Spray 3D Printing at Missiles and AUKUS Priorities

If you’re in additive manufacturing (AM) and you don’t have a retired military leader as an advisor, now is the time to get one. As discussed in a recent PRO article, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is increasingly active in shaping the direction of the 3D printing sector to the needs of the country’s military—so much so that the various branches of the armed forces may be competing over exactly how to do so.

The latest AM firm to tap U.S. military brass is Titomic, the Australian cold spray 3D printer manufacturer, who has established an advisory board made up of senior officials and industry veterans who will meet quarterly about Titomic affairs. The U.S.-based Senior Advisory Group consists of the following:

Gen. (Ret.) Henry “Trey” Obering – Retired U.S. Air Force senior acquisition leader; Former Director of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency; Senior Executive at Booz Allen Hamilton.

John Schumacher – Former NASA Chief of Staff and Vice President at Aerojet Rocketdyne. John P. Stopher (PhD) – Former Principal Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force for Space; former Budget Director on the U.S. House Special Select Committee on Intelligence. LTC (Ret.)

Rich Choppa – President DellaCioppa Inc.; Former Senior Director for Business Development, Boeing Defense; Retired U.S. Army Ranger.

Michael Kirkpatrick – Chairman of DESE Research, Inc., a Huntsville, Alabama. Group that provides advanced engineering, scientific and technical support to the U.S. Government and Industry customers with a focus on Energy, Defense, Space and Environment.

Chris Myers – President, Global Resource Advisors; Former Vice President, Lockheed Martin; former U.S. Naval Officer.

With the DoD increasingly relying on AM to maintain its technological edge, Titomic’s cold spray technology offers a complementary capability to established solutions like laser powder bed fusion (LPBF). Cold spray’s ability to deposit dense layers of metal without the need for heat allows it to repair and manufacture parts for aerospace, defense, and energy sectors efficiently and with minimal environmental impact. For that reason, we’ve seen the Navy become a primary user of cold metal deposition technologies from the likes of SPEE3D.

Titomic’s cold spray technology stands out as a strategic asset in military production. Unlike traditional thermal processes, cold spray uses kinetic energy to deposit metal powders, enabling the repair and production of high-performance components without introducing thermal stresses. This makes it particularly suited for applications in hypersonics, aerospace, and energy—sectors where material performance is critical. Cold spray is already being used to manufacture large parts from advanced metals like titanium and Inconel, further demonstrating its potential in demanding environments.

Titomic’s efforts in the U.S. are part of a broader strategy to expand its global footprint in defense manufacturing. Recent partnerships with NATO allies, such as the Dutch Army’s deployment of Titomic systems to support Ukraine, underscore its capacity to provide critical solutions for military applications.

Titomic’s U.S. strategy is further bolstered by the expansion of the AUKUS alliance. Originally focused on nuclear submarine technology, AUKUS has transitioned to its Pillar II phase, which emphasizes advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), hypersonics, and AM. These areas represent critical capabilities for addressing emerging threats in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. By aligning its technology with the priorities of AUKUS member states, Titomic positions itself as a key player in the alliance’s efforts to enhance collective security and technological innovation.

Beyond their shared backgrounds in aerospace and the U.S. military, the members of the Senior Advisory Group bring overlapping expertise in missile technology. Hosting institutions like the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the Army’s Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space at Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama—also known as “Rocket City”—is a major hub for missile development. The combination of the Senior Advisory Group’s background and location in Huntsville could drive Titomic’s cold spray technology into hypersonic systems and missile repair, where the demand for advanced, heat-resistant materials and precision manufacturing is critical. As hypersonics become a cornerstone of U.S. and allied defense strategies under frameworks like AUKUS, Titomic’s positioning reflects its potential to address key challenges in materials performance and supply chain resilience.

The establishment of Titomic’s Senior Advisory Group highlights a larger trend within the AM industry: the alignment of advanced manufacturing technologies with national defense and economic priorities. The DoD’s increasing reliance on LPBF for hypersonics and space exploration, as evidenced by partnerships with Nikon AM Synergy, is emblematic of this shift. However, cold spray technology offers a complementary capability, enabling the repair and manufacturing of components that might otherwise be deemed unsalvageable.

As the AUKUS alliance advances its goals, the integration of AM technologies like Titomic’s cold spray into allied defense strategies will likely accelerate, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. With geopolitical tensions rising, the demand for resilient, scalable manufacturing solutions is expected to grow, solidifying the role of AM in ensuring both economic and military readiness.

