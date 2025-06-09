3DPOD 257: Large Format Polymer AM with Center Street Technologies

Today we’re doing something completely different in not having one guest on the 3DPOD but many. We’re talking one by one to a team of people at Center Street Technologies. We will hear from the factory floor, machine operations, and founders, all speaking about their role and their part in this team. Center Street wanted this because they’re a team effort, and they want to show how: Michael Garvey, Patrick Kiraly, Brady Walther, Matthew Heffinger and Clark Patterson help make up Center Street. Center Street is developing a large-format Material Extrusion system and service for the Additive Manufacturing market. Building off of work for the Air Force, the team is developing materials, machines, settings and machine in tandem, acting as a systems integrator for large format additive.

