3D Printing News Briefs, May 3, 2025: Executives, Awards, & a 3D Printing Factory

We’re focusing on additive manufacturing business news today, as both Velo3D and PostProcess Technologies announced changes to their Boards of Directors. Sandvik Metal Powder has a new president, and Klas Magnus Boivie was honored with ASTM International’s top annual award for his work on the F42 Committee. Finally, St. Petersburg, Florida is now home to what’s been called the world’s largest 3D printing factory, which was founded by a name that may be familiar to many in the AM industry.

Velo3D Announces Two New Members Joining Board of Directors

Metal additive manufacturing (AM) firm Velo3D has announced some changes to its Board of Directors. On April 22nd, Michael Idelchik and Velo3D’s COO Brad Kreger both resigned from the Board. Then, Retired Navy Rear Admiral Jason Lloyd and Kenneth Thieneman were both appointed to the Board, effective April 24th. Since last August, Lloyd has been the Vice President of of Maritime Engineering and Design for TotalTek, which provides technology solutions in digital transformation, maritime engineering, project management, and SAP. Previously, he served as chief engineer at Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), and held multiple positions at Newport News Shipbuilding. Thieneman is Founder and CEO of Thieneman Construction, Inc., a self-performing environmental general contractor that specializes in water and wastewater treatment projects. Prior to that, Thieneman held multiple positions at Bowman Engineering, and he is also the co-inventor and VP Operations of Algaewheel, the world’s most commercially advanced algal wastewater treatment technology. With all of the critical applications Velo3D works with, Lloyd and Thieneman will be a great fit for the Board.

“We are excited to welcome Jason and Ken to our Board. Jason’s experience in maritime engineering and design as well as his recognized leadership in the United States Navy will prove invaluable as we further expand our defense industry efforts while Ken’s operational and financial skill set as CEO of Thieneman Construction will be critical as we continue to execute on our new go-to-market growth strategy,” said Arun Jeldi, the CEO of Velo3D. “Finally, I would like to thank Brad and Michael for their dedication and service to Velo3D over the last year as they have been instrumental in helping position the company for future success.”

PostProcess Technologies Welcomes New Board of Directors Member

New York and Paris-based PostProcess Technologies, a top provider of automated post-printing solutions for AM, announced a change to its Board of Directors as well. Jonathon Casey, who currently serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Integration Officer, and Chief Supply Chain Officer at global medical device manufacturer Nissha Medical Technologies, is the newest member of the Board at PostProcess. Nissha Medical Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nissha Co., Ltd., and specializes in innovative patient monitoring and surgical solutions. Casey has more than 15 years of leadership experience across marketing, sales, and operations in the medical device, laboratory, and technology sectors, focusing on building scalable infrastructure, integrating acquisitions, and aligning commercial and supply chain strategy. He’s helped to advance strategic growth at Nissha Medical through global partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and organic initiatives, and is exciting to support PostProcess “as they continue to accelerate innovation” in the AM industry.

“Jonathon brings a wealth of strategic leadership and global operations expertise to our Board. His experience scaling complex businesses and driving innovation will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact as the leaders in automated post-printing in the additive manufacturing industry,” said Jeff Mize, the CEO of PostProcess Technologies.

Sandvik Metal Powder Names New President of Powder Solutions

The Sandvik Group has exciting news to share about its Powder Solutions division, which belongs to the Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions business area. David Goulbourne is the new President of the division, taking over for Alex Nieuwpoort as he retires after 28 years of service and contributions to Sandvik’s business development and overall growth. This change is effective as of May 1st, though Nieuwpoort will remain with the company until the end of June. Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions is a leading manufacturer of tooling systems and tools for advanced industrial metal cutting, and also includes the areas of metal powder and digital manufacturing solutions. The Powder Solutions division includes Sandvik’s Osprey line of materials, as well as brands like Wolfram and Buffalo Tungsten, of which Goulbourne will also be the President. He has nearly 25 years of experience in the manufacturing industry, and was previously Vice President Business Unit Solid Round Tools at Sweden’s Sandvik Coromant.

“I am thrilled to join the Powder Solutions division and contribute to strengthening and expanding our leadership in the powder manufacturing industry,” Goulbourne said. “My focus will be on ensuring that customer value remains our top priority, by continuously developing more sustainable processes and high-quality powder solutions.”

ASTM International Presents Prestigious Annual Award

This week, ASTM International presented the 2025 Award of Merit to longtime member Klas Magnus Boivie. This is the organization’s top annual award, and includes the accompanying title of fellow. The Award of Merit is the highest recognition that the international standards organization can give to its members for outstanding participation and distinguished service to its many committee activities. Boivie, who’s been a member of ASTM since 2009, received the away for his many contributions to the organization’s Committee F42 on Additive Manufacturing Technologies. He served on ASTM’s Board of Directors from 2019-2021, and is actually a founding member—and the current Recording Secretary—of the F42 committee, which was formed the same year he became a member of ASTM. He was previously honored by the committee in 2018 with the Additive Manufacturing Connection Point, the Board of Directors Service Award in 2021, and the Frank W. Reinhart Award in 2022.

Boivie earned his doctoral degree in manufacturing technology from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in 2004. He’s worked with many aspects of AM technology throughout his career, including new process development and industrial applications. He’s been focused on supporting industrialization of AM since 2007, which led him to international standards development. The CEO, Founder, and Head of Research at consultancy Additvantage AB, Boivie also participates in the coordinated activities for AM standardization within the ISO/TC 261 Committee on Additive manufacturing, serving as Convenor for Work Group 1 on Terminology. He was recognized by ASTM for the 2025 Award of Merit due to his “unrelenting leadership, outstanding contribution, and exceptional productivity in developing additive manufacturing standards.”

World’s Largest 3D Printing Factory Opens in St. Petersburg, Florida

In St. Petersburg, Florida, furniture startup Haddy, powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning and CEAD‘s large-format robotic 3D printers, has opened its first microfactory—a 32,000-square-foot facility that is actually said to be the world’s largest 3D printing factory, based on total throughput and machine count. Haddy was launched in 2022 by a name you might recognize: Jay Rogers, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who also founded motor vehicle manufacturing company Local Motors, which created the 3D printed electric Strati car, the autonomous 3D printed Olli bus, and several other innovative vehicles before closing its doors just a year before Haddy was founded. But Rogers told St. Pete Rising that the roots for Haddy were first laid in 1995, after he “first read about what could be done with an internet-powered machine.” The startup, which employs a dozen people, uses eight robots to print furniture and other products (like cold plunge tubs) using materials repurposed from old fishing nets and plastics. Haddy’s automation software comes from Siemens AG; Dr. Karsten Heuser, vice president of additive manufacturing at Siemens, actually flew to Florida from Germany to attend the microfactory’s grand opening last month.

For years, American companies have outsourced their manufacturing needs to countries like China with much lower labor costs. Now, tariffs and trade wars are causing many to focus on reshoring, but building new production facilities in the U.S. would take too much time and money. Rogers believes that strategically moving production closer to target markets, or proximate manufacturing, is the answer. He says that Haddy plans to open microfactories, like the one in St. Petersburg, all over the world. A global network of these microfactories with automated, continuously learning robots could help avoid supply chain disruptions and trade issues, while successfully printing customizable products on-demand. Rogers told Catalyst that Haddy’s products will “be made local, all over the world, and connected by the internet.” In one of its first projects, the startup successfully produced a 3D printed coffee bar in a day for local business Paradeco Coffee Roasters, which lost its traditional bar and furniture during Hurricane Ian in 2022 and couldn’t afford to lose more revenue waiting for traditional suppliers. Since then, it’s secured deals with both independent buyers and major retailers—no wonder St. Pete’s Mayor Ken Welch called the microfactory’s grand opening a major milestone for the city!

