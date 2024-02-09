Sandvik & KBM Partner to Increase Accessibility of Metal 3D Printing Powders in U.S.

According to “Metals Market Data: Q3 2023,” additive manufacturing market growth stalled for the third quarter in a row, though still maintains a 13% year over year growth. AM Research EVP Scott Dunham said that the “impacts of the macro environment and higher costs of capital” can be seen in the AM market numbers, but mostly in hardware sales; sales of materials are still healthy. This is good news for Sandvik, which recently signed a distributor agreement with KBM Advanced Materials to increase the accessibility of metal AM powder in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to offer our customers in the United States easy access to our market-leading range of Osprey ® metal powders,” said Andrew Coleman, head of metal powder and additive manufacturing at Sandvik. “We are seeing increasing demand for our high-quality powders and have listened to our customers’ needs for a US-based stock with short delivery times. We are very proud to offer a customer-centric business solution that will enable them to access high-quality alloys fast, without compromising on quality.”

A long-time leading manufacturer of gas-atomized metal powder for advanced manufacturing processes like metal injection molding (MIM) and AM, Sandvik also provides additive manufacturing advisory and production services, and is part of the larger Sandvik Group: a global, high-tech engineering group that provides solutions in the infrastructure, mining, and manufacturing industries. Sandivk has a very wide range of powder alloys, and specifically has been developing and selling its gas-atomized Osprey metal AM powders for years. Materials included in the Osprey portfolio include cobalt chromium alloys, nickel, low-alloy steel, titanium, soft magnetic alloys, superalloys, and more.

In the spring of 2023, Sandvik opened Osprey Online, an e-commerce platform for the European market that includes a selection of these metal AM powders. Now, as a result of this new collaboration with KBM, accessibility of Sandvik’s Osprey powders will be expanded across this country as well.

“KBM is excited to partner with Sandvik to increase accessibility of Osprey® metal powders in the United States,” said Kevin Kemper, the CEO of KBM Advanced Materials. “On-demand availability of products drives growth in the metal powder industry, and our e-commerce solution features an easy-to-use interface, secure online transactions, detailed product information, pricing transparency, and the ability to ship products within a day of purchase. Our customers will embrace the addition of Sandvik’s quality products to the KBM marketplace increasing demand for Osprey® metal powders.”

Ohio-based KBM Advanced Materials has only been around for a few years, formally launching its operations with an online event back in 2021. The company wants to revolutionize metal powder distribution for AM and MIM, and finances and sells powders as well as distributing them. It also partnered with 3D printing service bureau Sintavia back in 2022 to develop a method that renders splattered metal from reused powder safe for transportation and recycling. KBM has what Sandvik called “a unique distribution network” in the U.S. that connects reputable metal powder producers with a dispersed customer base. Its business model is set up to help inventory providers as well as customers on the metal powder supply chain, so it sounds like an equally advantageous partnership.

“We often say ‘The Right Partner is Everything’, and that is certainly as true for us as it is for our end users,” stated Luke Harris, Sales Director for metal powder business at Sandvik. “KBM shares Sandvik’s focus on creating value for our customers and we feel very optimistic having entered this partnership to provide the US market premium metal powders quickly and efficiently. Our wide range of Osprey ® metal powders is well-known and trusted across several demanding industries, thanks to our long-standing experience, unique level of traceability, and overall quality. I’m convinced our metal powder offering in combination with KBM’s attractive platform will prove beneficial to our US customers.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.