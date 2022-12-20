AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Circuits in Hydrogels and Local Furniture

10 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Local Motors founder Jay Rogers is coming back now 3D printing recycled furniture using a CEAD 3D Printer. A team lead by Hui Yue has released a paper looking at 3D printing hydrogels inside electronics. The team made silver RFID tags and ECG electrodes. This could lead to sensors for use on and in the body. Balena releases 3D Printed biodegradable slides.

