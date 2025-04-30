Velo3D Secures $22M Metal 3D Printing Powder Supply Deal with Amaero

Velo3D (OTCMKTS: VLDX) has signed a major new agreement with metal 3D printing powder manufacturer Amaero (ASX: 3DA). The five-year deal is valued at USD $22 million and centers around critical materials like refractory and titanium alloys, helping secure key materials for US-based metal additive manufacturing (AM).

The partnership comes at a time when reshoring advanced manufacturing to the US has become a national priority. Under the Trump administration’s 2025 trade agenda, new tariffs and policy moves aim to boost domestic production and reduce the need for foreign supply chains.

Against that backdrop, the deal makes strategic sense for both companies. For Velo3D, securing a reliable, US-based source of high-performance powders is a big step forward. For Amaero, the agreement helps prove that shifting operations to the US and investing in local manufacturing was the right move.

Amaero, originally founded in Australia in 2013 as a spin-off from Monash University, is an advanced materials company that produces high-performance metal powders for AM. Although it remains listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker symbol 3DA, Amaero has since moved its global headquarters to Tennessee to support its US operations. The company moved to the US to be closer to major customers, strengthen its role in the domestic supply chain, and support the growing demand for American-made advanced materials in sectors like defense, aerospace, and energy.

What the Deal Covers

Under the agreement, Amaero will supply Velo3D exclusively with Niobium C103 and other refractory alloy powders, including molybdenum, tantalum, tungsten, and zirconium. Amaero will also be a preferred supplier of titanium alloy powders.

In turn, Velo3D will qualify Amaero’s powders across its Sapphire family of 3D printers, developing proprietary print parameters for C103 and the other refractory materials. These print recipes will be exclusive to Amaero powders and provided to customers at no extra charge when they purchase new Velo3D machines. For titanium alloys, Velo3D will qualify Amaero’s material for new machine sales as well.

Beyond machine sales, Velo3D will use Amaero’s powders for its own internal parts production, including its growing Rapid Production Solutions (RPS) program, which provides fast-turnaround 3D printing services for customers who need parts but don’t own a printer.

At least one large-format Sapphire XC printer will be dedicated to working with Amaero’s titanium alloy powder, while a standard Sapphire printer will be reserved for C103 work.

Overall, the deal makes Amaero the exclusive supplier of key materials for Velo3D’s manufacturing needs and a preferred partner for titanium powder going forward.

Strengthening US Manufacturing

Both companies stated that this partnership is much more than a business deal. It’s also about strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity and making sure key industries (especially space and defense) have access to high-quality materials made in the US.

“As the United States undergoes a domestic manufacturing renaissance, it’s imperative that U.S. companies lead on the innovation front, scale manufacturing throughput, and create more resilient supply chains,” said Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D.

Jeldi emphasized the importance of being able to 3D print complex parts from refractory materials like C103, which can withstand extremely high temperatures and harsh conditions. These capabilities are increasingly critical for new space and defense applications.

The executive also highlighted Amaero’s capabilities, pointing to the company’s use of Electrode Induction Gas Atomization (EIGA) technology. This crucible-free process melts metal electrodes using induction heating, then atomizes the molten metal with inert gas to produce high-purity, spherical powders. This method is especially effective for reactive and high-melting-point metals like titanium and niobium, making it ideal for aerospace and defense applications.

Amaero currently has one atomizer installed, with a second scheduled for commissioning in June and a third expected next year, creating one of the largest refractory and titanium alloy powder production capacities in the US.

“Amaero’s team has over three decades of pioneering experience in atomization of refractory and titanium alloy powders and has made forward-leaning capital investment to commission the industry-leading atomization technology,” said Jeldi. “Our partnership with Amaero is an important milestone for Velo3D.”

Amaero’s Big Investment in US Infrastructure

Hank J. Holland, Chairman and CEO of Amaero, also pointed to the strategic importance of the deal. He described it as part of Amaero’s larger strategy to reshore advanced manufacturing to the US—a plan launched in 2023 that includes an investment of roughly AUD $72 million ($46 million) over three years, ending in June 2026.

The company is commissioning four advanced gas atomizers with an annual production capacity expected to exceed 800 metric tonnes. Two separate production areas are being built: one for refractory alloys like C103, and another for titanium alloys, both with room to scale even further.

“To achieve the potential of metal additive manufacturing, it’s important that we have a domestic ecosystem that includes 3D printing OEM companies, high-throughput and technically proficient part manufacturers, and scalable, high-quality, cost-competitive spherical powders,” noted Holland.

Holland also pointed to Velo3D’s strong market position, noting that SpaceX’s adoption of the Sapphire machine as its exclusive 3D printing platform clearly shows the company’s leadership in the field.

“We look forward to collaborating with Dr. Arun Jeldi and the Velo3D team to accelerate adoption of metal 3D printing and to improve the resiliency and scalability of domestic manufacturing,” Holland concluded.

