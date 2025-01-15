Department of Defense Awards PROTECT3D $1.3M for Custom 3D Printed Braces

Custom prosthetics company PROTECT3D has secured a $1.3M Department of Defense (DoD) Small Business Innovation Research contract to develop a platform for creating custom braces for soldiers. The PROTECT3D Platform simplifies the process of obtaining custom braces using a dedicated app and workflow. In the future, soldiers may use their smartphones to scan and order personalized prosthetic devices.

“It has always been exciting to help athletes compete at the highest levels and to see our products on TV .On the clinical side, it is inspiring to see someone with foot and ankle pain come into our facility limping and leave walking normally—crying tears of joy with their new 3D printed AFO. Now, with this DoD SBIR contract, we’re honored to continue our mission with an even greater calling, to help the men and women of our armed forces stay mission-ready as they protect our country,” said PROTECT3D CEO Kevin Gehsmann.

Aimed at addressing ankle-foot orthosis (AFO) and musculoskeletal injuries, the workflow targets a critical issue for the military. According to the company, musculoskeletal injuries account for 30% of all medical evacuations. Rapidly produced braces could provide quick and cost-effective aid to soldiers, including those forward-deployed. By leveraging 3D printing, custom devices can reach troops faster and reduce the need for extensive inventory, particularly in austere or remote locations. Musculoskeletal injuries are estimated to cost the DoD over $1 billion annually.

PROTECT3D now aims to deliver custom devices within hours. Based in Durham, North Carolina, the company is integrating a popular workflow-based approach with rapid custom device delivery, similar to other firms. However, unlike competitors focused on hospitals or prosthetists, PROTECT3D has partnered with a large institutional client: the US military. The potential impact is significant, with over 2 million service members and 700,000 civilian support staff. From office workers to paratroopers, mobility is critical across the organization. Whether walking to aircraft or navigating jungles, ensuring optimal mobility is essential for military operations.

If a company can streamline the process for US military members to scan feet, ankles, and other areas, the potential extends far beyond braces. Custom orthoses represent a significant market opportunity, offering the military an effective way to alleviate pain for many personnel. A scan-to-part workflow could also help ensure the proper fit for essential gear. Imagine using a scanner to guarantee service members have the right-sized helmets, backpacks, or body armor. Even something as straightforward as confirming correctly sized footwear could deliver substantial benefits.

If PROTECT3D develops a scalable solution tailored to the US military, its applications could expand to organizations like UPS, police forces, supermarkets, railway companies, and other industries dependent on active employees. Providing large institutions with tools to keep their staff healthier, more comfortable, and motivated through custom orthoses and braces could evolve into a billion-dollar enterprise. By targeting the military, PROTECT3D is positioning itself to tap into a transformative and lucrative market.

The key question is determining when an orthotist or prosthetist should review a particular scan or case. Could the system, for instance, flag individuals who would benefit from a clinic visit? Alternatively, could it intelligently identify cases where a brace is inappropriate, such as when evacuation is necessary? Allowing unsupervised access to braces risks exacerbating existing injuries.

If PROTECT3D incorporates remote support from prosthetists or orthotists and integrates robust safeguards, the platform could become a precursor to comprehensive workflow systems for enterprise customers.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.