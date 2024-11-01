JuggerBot3D Secures Youngstown Space for Big Growth

Seeking room for growth and new ventures, JuggerBot3D founders Zachary DiVencenzo and Daniel Fernback have secured a 24,000-square-foot property in Youngstown, Ohio’s Mahoning County. Purchased for $975,000 through their holding company, Yo Industrial Holdings LLC, this acquisition signals the company’s commitment to expanding its large-format additive manufacturing (AM) capabilities.

The news, first reported by The Business Journal, highlights JuggerBot’s drive to scale up in response to increasing demand. Founded in the Mahoning Valley and currently headquartered in Youngstown Business Incubator‘s (YBI) Tech Block Building #5, JuggerBot is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specializing in large-scale 3D printing systems. Its current footprint at YBI is approximately 5,000 square feet, which it intends to double. However, even with that planned expansion, JuggerBot’s leadership acknowledges that the company has outgrown its existing YBI facilities.

Demand Drives Expansion

Co-founder and CEO Fernback said that JuggerBot’s rapid growth has created an urgent need for more space: “Over the past six to nine months, we knew that we would need to expand. JuggerBot needs to start growing into a space that allows us to build larger equipment.” The recent acquisition is part of a longer-term strategy to meet current and anticipated production needs.

The property, situated at 8469 Southern Blvd., was formerly home to the manufacturing company Xaloy but now serves as JuggerBot’s main location for manufacturing expansion. It allows the team to build bigger machines and house more equipment, which is key for a company that recently secured a $4 million contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop advanced manufacturing systems for military applications.

JuggerBot3D’s flagship 3D printer is the Tradesman P3-44, a large-format machine that uses pellet-fed extrusion, a type of fused granulate fabrication (FGF) technology. Designed for heavy industrial use, the P3-44 is used by clients in aerospace, automotive, and tooling, helping them produce large components quickly and affordably. Companies often use the P3-44 to create prototypes, custom tooling, and even full-scale parts like truck fenders and molds.

Building a Network



DiVencenzo and Fernback view the new property as more of a hub not only for JuggerBot3D but also for other companies looking to scale in the area. In fact, DiVencenzo called the building a “diamond in the rough,” recognizing its potential beyond JuggerBot’s immediate needs. Their vision involves cohabiting the space with other growing businesses, creating a collaborative setting where companies can share resources, expertise, and space.

With this move, JuggerBot is showing how committed it is to driving growth in the Mahoning Valley. “This is our time to show that we’re expanding, that we’re growing, and that there’s other companies that will be growing and expanding here as well,” DiVencenzo told The Business Journal.

By inviting other tech companies, the owners want to create a space that benefits everyone, especially those needing extra room, without buying large properties. One known tenant who will be benefiting from the Southern Blvd. space is Ursa Major, a company also based at YBI’s Tech Block Building #5. Ursa Major has set up a research and development center in the building, using the facility to advance its work in AM and materials development for rocket engines. With Ursa Major occupying part of the building, roughly 75% of the 24,000-square-foot space will already be in use. Fernback indicated that JuggerBot anticipates needing the remaining space in the near future as the company’s production scales up.

Regional Growth

Despite their new acquisition, DiVencenzo and Fernback clarified that JuggerBot3D intends to maintain its presence at the YBI. “It’s set up well for what we have in the near future,” Fernback confirmed. The additional space in Youngstown will support the company’s manufacturing needs while keeping its base in downtown Youngstown.

With the Southern Blvd. building now secured, DiVencenzo hinted at future expansions, suggesting that more real estate acquisitions might be on the horizon. Both he and Fernback see the potential for Yo Industrial Holdings LLC to grow beyond JuggerBot3D, fostering an ecosystem where multiple businesses can collaborate and thrive in shared spaces.

For now, JuggerBot3D is focused on fulfilling contracts and ramping up production of large-format 3D printers. But this new property signals more than growth—it reflects their commitment to advancing Mahoning Valley’s manufacturing landscape. Through Yo Industrial Holdings, DiVencenzo and Fernback aim to shape the area’s future, creating opportunities for other companies to establish a foothold and grow alongside JuggerBot.

According to the Mahoning County Auditor‘s website, the Youngstown property, situated on a 1.526-acre lot, consists of three main building sections that offer JuggerBot and its tenants diverse spaces tailored for industrial light manufacturing and office use. Originally built in 1978, the building’s sections span approximately 11,541, 4,392, and 8,098 square feet, respectively, for a combined total of around 24,000 square feet. The expansion will not only help JuggerBot3D meet rising demand but also open doors for other companies to share and benefit from the collaborative space envisioned by DiVencenzo and Fernback.

