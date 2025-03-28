Prometheus to Build Massive Rocket Motor Facility in Indiana

In a major move for the U.S. defense industry, Prometheus Energetics will build a massive 550-acre solid rocket motors (SRMs) and munitions facility in Bloomfield, Indiana. Construction is set to begin in the second half of 2025, with parts of the facility expected to open by 2027.

Backed by the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Munitions Campus Program and the American Center for Manufacturing & Innovation (ACMI), this new headquarters will be the first major anchor for a new defense manufacturing campus located near Crane Army Ammunition Activity, a key Army site known for handling the production and storage of conventional munitions.

The new site will serve as both a production center and the headquarters for Prometheus, a newly formed U.S.-based company created through a joint venture between Kratos Defense, an American defense contractor, and RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems, a government-owned Israeli defense firm. The company was launched to strengthen the U.S. supply chain for SRMs, key components in today’s missile and defense systems.

A Big Win for Indiana

Bloomfield, a town in Greene County, was selected for its strategic location near the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane. NSWC Crane is a key Navy center that develops and maintains technologies for missions like electronic warfare and missile defense. This means Prometheus can work closely with defense partners, tap into established infrastructure, and benefit from a workforce already experienced in the defense sector.

“We are thrilled to incorporate Prometheus into the Munitions Campus Program,” said Victor Boelscher, Head of Federal Programs at ACMI Federal. “This is a critical step in establishing a domestic nexus for national security supply chains and lowering barriers to entry for new manufacturers into the defense industrial base while creating jobs right here at home.”

Prometheus is expected to be a central hub for innovation, testing, and manufacturing rocket motors and energetics. By using shared tools and services provided through the Munitions Campus Program, the company, and other future tenants can build and scale more quickly and affordably.

Why It Matters

The U.S. defense industrial base has faced growing pressure to produce more advanced missile systems and components, especially as global threats grow. SRMs are a key part of these missile systems, but in the U.S., only a handful of companies can produce them at scale. For years, the market was dominated by just two major suppliers—Aerojet Rocketdyne (now part of L3Harris) and Northrop Grumman—due to high production costs, strict safety regulations, and inconsistent demand from the military.

However, this caused delays and limited how fast the military could get the weapons it needed. What’s more, global tensions and a surge in missile orders have pushed the DoD to diversify its supplier base, with new companies like Anduril Industries, Ursa Major, and, now, Prometheus adding to the country’s rocket motor supply chain.

Prometheus is also expected to bring newer manufacturing methods into the mix. Kratos, one of its parent companies, has already used 3D printing to produce parts for its Zeus solid rocket motors and recently acquired a Velo3D Sapphire printer for complex aerospace components. The company has also patented a method to monitor print quality using sensor data. Overall, Kratos’ track record and the Munitions Campus’ focus on modern, scalable production suggest that 3D printing could play a role in speeding up development and lowering costs at the new facility.

Michael Lurie, CEO of Rafael U.S. said “This collaboration is set to redefine the possibilities within the U.S. energetics industry, combining our respective strengths to deliver unmatched capabilities and solutions to the U.S. energetics supply chain. We are excited to see the transformative impact this alliance will have on the U.S. armed services, adding an advanced and innovative supplier of SRMs to further support the needs for high-end air defense and precision guided missiles.”

Public-Private Partnership

The new Prometheus facility will be part of a much larger effort led by ACMI to connect public and private resources to rebuild America’s defense manufacturing power. The Munitions Campus Program got $75 million from the government to bring defense companies and new startups together in one place so they can work side by side.

“This program is a watershed moment in integrating private sector innovation with public sector needs,” noted Anthony Di Stasio, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Resilience. “ACMI’s progress on the Munitions Campus Program is ideally timed to bring commercial companies into the DOD’s munitions supply chain, support scaled production, and re-establish America’s domestic industrial base.”

The campus model allows companies to share equipment, lower costs, and bring new products to market faster. It also helps the DoD respond to urgent needs by having a more flexible and diverse group of suppliers.

State and local authorities were thrilled with the decision to build in Bloomfield, hoping the project would boost Indiana’s defense capabilities and offer new job opportunities for people in the region. For example, Ann Lathrop from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation said the new Prometheus facility near NSWC Crane will help grow the state’s defense industry, create jobs for residents, and boost the economy and communities in the Indiana Uplands region.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2025. The Prometheus facility will be built in phases, with the first parts expected to be operational by 2027. In the meantime, ACMI is continuing to prepare the site and work with additional partners to bring more companies to the campus.

The long-term plan is to create a hub for defense manufacturing where companies can design, test, and produce high-end munitions with fewer hurdles and more support. For now, Prometheus is the first tenant of what could soon become a vital new part of the U.S. defense manufacturing landscape.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.