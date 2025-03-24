X-Bow Now Totals $97M in U.S. Funding for 3D-Printed Propellant and Solid Rocket Tech

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded additional funding to X-Bow Launch Systems to support research and development of solid rocket motors. These motors represent a rapidly advancing area within additive manufacturing (AM). Compared to other types of rocket motors, solid rocket motors could be more cost-effective, easier to produce, and more scalable. Their design incorporates fewer components—particularly expensive ones—and uses specialized 3D geometries that enhance functionality, potentially making them far more efficient to manufacture.

With growing demand for in-space propulsion systems, rapid expansion in launch capabilities, and a critical depletion of missile inventories across the U.S. and Europe, solid rocket motors have become a strategic priority. One of their most compelling advantages lies in the potential for a single production cell and technology platform to manufacture an entire family of motors. This level of automation, throughput, and flexibility has drawn significant interest from both the space industry and military planners.

Spanish firm Supernova has secured contracts in this domain, while Northrop has awarded work to GKN. Ursa Major has emerged as the primary beneficiary, winning a substantial contract from the U.S. Navy. Meanwhile, X-Bow was founded specifically to develop 3D-printed solid rocket motors. Established in 2016 and emerging from stealth mode in 2022, the company has received funding from AFRL, NASA, and DARPA. X-Bow has pledged to deliver configurable and rapidly customizable engines produced at scale.

The company also participated in the Rocket Factory In-a-Box initiative, which aimed to containerize and localize rocket engine production globally. The ability to manufacture missiles close to conflict zones and produce air defense munitions in virtually unlimited quantities—while simultaneously reducing space launch costs—has been the primary driver of investment in this sector.

X-Bow is now receiving an additional $9.85 million to advance solid rocket motor production, supplementing a prior $18.82 million project. While this is a substantial sum by most standards, it seems surprisingly modest compared to the vast funding often directed toward more speculative space ventures—especially given the significant potential of solid rocket motors.

The new effort, overseen by the Air Force Test Center, focuses specifically on propellant development and is expected to conclude in September 2026. Previously, X-Bow secured $3 million from DARPA in 2022 and $1.4 million from AFRL in 2023. In addition to SBIR funding, the company is also receiving support through the NEST OTA program, including $7.94 million for slurry material development, $6.11 million for testing, and $3.9 million and $2.9 million for design work—awarded just last year. Not to be overlooked is the $733,000 earmarked for “Additions to 420 Gallon Mixer Bowl,” an undoubtedly crucial component.

In total, X-Bow has received approximately $97 million in U.S. government funding to date.

While not an insignificant sum, this level of investment seems far more urgent and practical when contrasted with the millions funneled into speculative space projects—like growing cranberries on Mars. Given current constraints on U.S. power projection, shortages of surface-to-air missiles for drone defense, and the broader erosion of the U.S.-led global order, solid rocket propulsion offers a near-term solution to pressing challenges. At the same time, it presents a foundation for addressing future strategic needs and extending U.S. leadership in space.

Aside from Supernova and the major aerospace primes, few companies have shown serious interest in 3D-printed solid rocket engines. Orbital ATK demonstrated a 3D-printed engine as far back as 2017, proving that the foundational knowledge has existed for years. Meanwhile, it’s clear that various nations are exploring this technology for missile and rocket applications—much of it likely happening behind closed doors. The extended timelines and quiet persistence of players in this area suggest that developing solid rocket motors is far more complex than many initially assumed.

Yet few 3D printing applications have the potential to make such a profound impact—both literally and figuratively. The cost reductions and modularity enabled by additive manufacturing could shape the outcomes of future conflicts, while also delivering massive cost savings across defense and space sectors. More firms in additive manufacturing should be paying attention to solid rocket motor development—this could well be one of the most consequential areas in the industry.

