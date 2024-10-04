Indian Army Rolls out First on-site 3D Printed Building at Jhansi Military Station

The Indian Army has unveiled its first on-site 3D printed building, a structure at the Military Hospital in Jhansi Cantonment. This project, developed in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) and Simpliforge Creations, showcases the Army’s use of cutting-edge 3D printing technology to speed up construction and address logistical challenges, especially in remote areas. The structure has already been completed and officially inaugurated, marking a significant move in military infrastructure.

On social media, the Indian Army’s Southern Command said the “Indian Army takes a leap forward with its first on-site 3D printed construction at Jhansi Military Station, executed by Military Engineering Services in coordination with IIT Hyderabad and Simpliforge Creations. Unveiled in the presence of GOC White Tiger Division, this technology can be a game changer.”

While the exact purpose of the 3D printed structure at the Military Hospital in Jhansi Cantonment hasn’t been fully detailed, it is likely intended for housing or operational use. Given its location at a military hospital, the building could serve a logistical or support role related to medical or operational activities. Above all, the project highlights the Army’s effort to quickly and cost-effectively build durable structures in remote areas where traditional construction is challenging.

Jhansi Cantonment is primarily a military hub located within the city of Jhansi. It is set up to support defense operations and provide housing for military personnel. Cantonments in India serve as essential bases for the armed forces, offering infrastructure for operations, training, and accommodation for soldiers and their families. Jhansi Cantonment plays an important role in supporting Army activities in the region.

Although Jhansi itself is a smaller city with historical significance, the cantonment’s focus is on military needs, which makes it an ideal location for innovative projects like the 3D printed building. This technology helps overcome logistical issues in rural or semi-urban areas, making military infrastructure faster and easier to build.

This on-site 3D printed structure is a big step forward for the Indian Army’s construction technology. Unlike traditional methods that may need materials or components pre-fabricated elsewhere and assembled later, this project shows the benefits of printing whole structures right where needed. This makes the process faster, easier, and cheaper, especially in remote areas where bringing materials can be tough.

The project was launched as part of the Army’s “Year of Technology Absorption 2024” initiative. Senior military officials, including the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Tiger Division—an armored division known for its expertise in mechanized warfare—were present at the unveiling.

The GOC stated: “The ability to execute on-site 3D printed construction is a game changer for our forces, especially in terrains where traditional construction methods are less effective.”

Simpliforge Creations, which has developed India’s largest robotic 3D construction printer, played a key role in this project. The company specializes in construction 3D printing, creating solutions that combine advanced robotics and innovative materials. Their technology promises to print durable and flexible structures using concrete and geopolymers, making them highly adaptable to different types of projects, from housing to military infrastructure. Simpliforge also focuses on sustainability, using materials that reduce the reliance on traditional cement and offer eco-friendly alternatives.

What’s more, this collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and MES opens up opportunities for more 3D printed infrastructure projects across different sectors of the military. In fact, the Indian Army plans to expand the use of this technology for building bunkers, barracks, and other essential structures in harsh environments, including remote and inaccessible regions like the northern Indian region of Ladakh.

Known for its rugged terrain and high altitude, Ladakh is geographically remote due to its extreme environment, which includes cold desert and mountainous areas, making it difficult to access for most of the year. Harsh weather conditions, such as heavy snowfall, can isolate Ladakh from the rest of India, especially during winter when many of its roads are closed. However, this construction 3D printing technology could help the Army quickly set up needed structures in these challenging places.

This groundbreaking project demonstrates the Army’s commitment to staying at the forefront of defense technology. With its success, on-site 3D printing could become a key method for building military infrastructure, setting a new standard for speed, efficiency, and sustainability. The Indian Army’s ability to adapt to new technologies will likely inspire further advancements in defense construction.

