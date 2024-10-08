Michigan 3D Printing Accelerator Project DIAMOnD Opens Digital Transformation Center

14 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingGovernmentMRO and SparesNorth AmericaSocial Issues

Share this Article

Project DIAMOnD, an additive manufacturing (AM) accelerator within Michigan nonprofit digital technologies consortium Automation Alley, recently opened the Digital Transformation Center (DTC) in the Detroit suburb of Auburn Hills. The DTC is funded by Geofabrica, an advanced manufacturing consultancy and service provider, also based in Auburn Hills.

Established in 2020, Project DIAMOnD was initially funded by grants from Michigan’s Oakland and Macomb counties, towards the objective of aiding local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and building up a potential source of PPE equipment in response to the pandemic. Project DIAMOnD has since gone on to distribute $25 million to Oakland and Macomb SMEs.

Further, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer announced in May 2024 that she plans to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to help Project DIAMOnD go statewide. The DTC should provide a major boost in that effort, giving Project DIAMOnD a base-of-operations enabling organizational learning, workforce development, and product and process testing.

Image courtesy of Michigan Business Network

In a press release about Project DIAMOnD’s opening of the Digital Transformation Center, Pavan Muzumdar, Project DIAMOnD CEO and Automation Alley COO, said, “At the Digital Transformation Center, Project DIAMOnD participants will learn how to transform their businesses from a capital and process-based mindset to a design and intellectual property mindset facilitated by 3D printing. This encompasses having an opportunity to launch and validate products before investing in industrial additive manufacturing equipment. They will also retain access to 3D print and post-process products, without the burden of owning and operating complex equipment.”

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said, “Project DIAMOnD has already provided more than 300 companies with the 3D printers that have allowed them to become more competitive in a global marketplace. And the Digital Transformation Center builds on the success that is helping transform the region and state into a magnet for advanced manufacturing and training.”

Image courtesy of Project DIAMOnD

Once Project DIAMOnD truly takes off across Michigan, I wouldn’t be surprised if the initiative soon enough goes nationwide, as well. Even with all the advanced manufacturing accelerators that have arisen in the US over the last several years, Project DIAMOnD remains quite unique insofar as it addresses general industrial problems and targets SMEs — precisely the area of the US manufacturing sector that needs the most attention right now.

Moreover, even if Project DIAMOnD itself doesn’t go national, it certainly presents the sort of model that should be used to create an AM accelerator on a national scale. And that’s something that the US still desperately needs: without such a national framework in place, all the separate manufacturing  efforts that have emerged in the 2020s will continue to be too fragmented to effectively standardize.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

The Bambu Lab 3D Printing Platform… or Trapdoor?

Boston’s Additive Edge: Engineering Heartbeats at Boston University’s Cutting-Edge Labs

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBioprintingExclusive InterviewsMedical 3D PrintingNorth America

Frontier Bio’s Bioprinted Breakthrough: Lab-Grown Lung Tissue

California biotech company Frontier Bio has successfully bioprinted human lung tissue, setting a new milestone in tissue engineering. This progress could redefine how we treat respiratory diseases and approach organ...

October 1, 2024
3D Printed Food3D PrintingAsiaBioprinting

UMAMI Taps Bioscience Firms to 3D Print Seafood in Korea

UMAMI Bioworks has partnered with biotech firm KCell Biosciences and bioreactor company WSG. The partnership with the two Korean firms includes a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that aims to bring...

September 27, 2024
3D PrintingBioprintingScience & TechnologySustainability

The Bioprinting Frontier: What’s Next in the Industry?

The future of bioprinting is full of potential, with new trends that could impact the industry. These upcoming developments could drive the next wave of innovation, expanding what’s possible in...

September 19, 2024
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ResearchMedical 3D PrintingNorth AmericaScience & Technology

3D Printing Brings New Hope to IVF with Custom Embryo Dishes

Researchers are using 3D printing to make special molds for dishes that help grow embryos during in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments. These dishes, known as well-of-the-well (WOW), include tiny wells...

September 13, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
HP
Wurth
AMUG
FacFox
3ERP
EOS
Continuum Powders
AMR Titanium Powder
AMR Military
Small Arms Silencers
3D Systems
Formnext Chicago
Formnext
SAE Aerospace
HP
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides