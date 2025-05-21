3D Printing News Briefs, May 21, 2025: Medical Training Models, Connectors, Makerspace, & More

We’re starting with research and medical in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as a research team from Caltech is using sound to 3D print deep inside living tissue, and rural physicians are getting a helping hand in emergency care with 3D printed models of the human body. Moving on, a strategic alliance brings Meltio’s metal AM technology to Mexico, and Prusa Research is leveraging connectivity solutions by Molex to enhance its 3D printers. Finally, a makerspace at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts is revolutionizing its 3D printers with the help of 3DPrinterOS.

Caltech Using Sound for In Vivo 3D Printing of Polymers in Deep Tissue

Scientists at Caltech recently took an exciting step toward the goal of 3D printing tiny capsules that could deliver cells precisely where they need to be deep within the body…like inside a beating heart. Infrared light has been used in the past to trigger polymerization, but as Wei Gao, professor of medical engineering at Caltech and a Heritage Medical Research Institute Investigator, explains, “infrared penetration is very limited,” only reaching right below the skin. The Caltech team’s method uses sound for localization to 3D print polymers in vivo within deep tissue of living animals. It basically combines ultrasound with liposomes that are sensitive to low temperature to trigger crosslinking at a specific time and location. By using focused ultrasound to increase the temperature of a small targeted region by just 5 degrees Celsius, the researchers trigger the release of a cell payload and begin the polymer printing process of materials like therapeutic drugs and bioelectric hydrogels. The new technique, which the team calls the deep tissue in vivo sound printing (DISP) platform, has already been successfully used for drug delivery in mice. In the future, they hope that machine learning can improve its ability to precisely locate and apply ultrasound.

Gao explained, “In the future, with the help of AI, we would like to be able to autonomously trigger high-precision printing within a moving organ such as a beating heart.”

3D Printed Medical Models Improve Emergency Training in Rural Vermont

It can be tough to learn how to perform emergency medicine procedures when you live in a rural area. But now, emergency room doctors, EMTs, and paramedics in Vermont have more opportunities to practice and hone their skills, because the University of Vermont Medical Center’s Emergency Medicine Department is 3D printing models of the human body in-house. According to Miles Lamberson, assistant director of research in emergency medicine at UVM Health Network (UVMHN), it’s the only healthcare organization in the region that’s using 3D printing for training purposes. Since this 3D initiative was launched, more than 30 individual models have been printed, like a femur from the top of the knee to halfway down the bone for intraosseous access training, and a model for working on fine motor skills for ultrasounds. Clinical training mannequins can cost thousands of dollars, but using a sub $1,500 printer significantly lowers that amount, which means healthcare providers can practice with them more often; plus, the 3D printed models are inexpensive enough to be left at remote sites for others to train with them.

“We used to rely on semi-annual training sessions where providers might get one or two chances to practice a skill. Now, with the low cost and accessibility of these models rural health care practitioners can train as often as they need to, ensuring they’re fully prepared when faced with a real emergency,” Dr. Laura Mulvey, an emergency physician at UVM Medical Center and UVM Health Network − Elizabethtown Community Hospital, said in a news release.

Meltio Receives Support in Mexico with New Strategic Alliance

Meltio’s wire-laser metal deposition (WLMD) technology is coming to Mexico, thanks to a strategic alliance between education, industry, and innovation. The company’s official Mexican distributor, Sitres Latam, brokered the partnership between Meltio, Alar—a Mexican company specializing in multi-process engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aeronautical industry—and private, non-profit university Tecnológico de Monterrey. The initiative is looking to make a direct impact on Mexico’s manufacturing ecosystem, and both Tecnológico de Monterrey and Alar are already offering other companies and institutions access to Meltio’s technology. Tecnológico de Monterrey is participating with the Meltio M450 industrial metal 3D printer, so students and collaborating companies can prototype parts, create customized solutions, and train in AM technologies. Alar was the first Mexican company to integrate the Meltio M600 industrial 3D printer, which won Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Metals) at the 2024 3DPI Awards. By installing Meltio equipment, these strategic partners offer greater manufacturing autonomy to production centers in the country’s various industries.

“The advances in the adoption of Meltio’s disruptive metal additive manufacturing technology allow our company to continue growing in Mexico thanks to these very interesting agreements,” said Gabriel Ortiz, the commercial manager of Meltio in Latin America and North America. “We are a reliable technology partner to support all industries and research centers that need to manufacture metal parts quickly, easily, and with greater manufacturing autonomy in their production centers. Our Meltio metal 3D printing solutions adapt to each client’s needs, and this agreement with Sitres, Alar, and the Monterrey Institute of Technology is a good example of how industry and knowledge, in this case, education, can be combined. We will continue to advance in Mexico and facilitate the automotive, defense, aerospace, oil and gas, mining, and energy industries, among others, in their metal part manufacturing strategies with disruptive technology and greater productivity compared to traditional manufacturing methods.”

Prusa Research & Molex Partner to Enhance 3D Printer Build

Czech 3D printer manufacturer Prusa Research supports a large and devoted global customer base, and works hard to give users flexibility and a seamless experience for both its fully assembled printers and its DIY printer kits. The company feels it’s especially important for customers to have the opportunity to uncover new capabilities through upgrades, add-ons, and modifications to both its software and hardware. That’s why it’s collaborating with Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, to scale its rapid growth trajectory with strong but simple connectivity solutions. In 2024, Prusa grew 25% year over year, and, as CEO Josef Prusa said in a case study, “populated over one million parts using Molex CLIK-Mate connectors last year.” The company uses 16 types of Molex CLIK-Mate wire-to-board connectors for more than 20 of its printer designs, including the new CORE One, to ensure seamless connectivity and streamline printer kit assembly. Other types of Molex connectivity solutions, like Micro-Fit Connectors and ultra-microcoaxial RF connectors, are also used to support Prusa printers.

“Prusa Research needed connectivity systems with the right balance of functionality and simplicity without compromising quality. With support from Arrow Electronics, we provide a full portfolio of connectors that are robust yet easy to use,” said Brian Hauge, SVP and President, Consumer and Commercial Solutions, Molex. “Molex also stays in lockstep with Arrow and Prusa engineers to align emerging printer designs with new innovative connector solutions to ease new product introductions and upgrades.”

3DPrinterOS Transforms Chaotic University Makerspace

The NYU Tisch School of the Arts ITP/IMA Makerspace Lab in Brooklyn serves more than 600 students across NYU’s Interactive Telecommunications Program (ITP) and Interactive Media Arts (IMA) undergraduate program, along with a low-residency master’s program. The space, at the heart of New York City’s creative tech scene, integrates design, technology, and education, but with that many users, the environment could get a little chaotic. Enter cloud-based 3D printer management software 3DPrinterOS, which has helped change the space into “a streamlined, data-driven hub of innovation.” A few years ago, there were only three printers in the space, and with no way to track printer maintenance or usage, there were issues with inefficiency and waste, with students hogging machines and materials. 3DPrinterOS enabled the lab to introduce an equitable, transparent system for printer access, and offers real-time tracking of metrics like project history and material usage, which helps staff justify budget requests and optimize resources. Its 3D printer fleet has expanded from three to nine, and the new software system also supports large-scale, impactful projects, which emphasize sustainability, equity, and real-world impact.

“3DPrinterOS gave us structure without sacrificing creativity. It’s like gaining a staff member without hiring one,” said Phil Caridi, a former bicycle mechanic turned educator and engineer who serves as the shop manager and faculty advisor.

