6K Energy Wins $1.9M Defense Grant to Advance U.S.-Made Battery Materials

The U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has awarded 6K Energy a $1.9 million research and development grant to support the domestic production of advanced lithium-ion battery materials. The funding, issued through the Battery Network (BATTNET) Program III, will help 6K scale and validate a next-generation cathode material that is key to U.S. defense and energy security.

6K Energy, a division of Massachusetts-based 6K Inc., will use the 12-month award to develop and manufacture single-crystal NMC721 cathode active material using its proprietary UniMelt microwave plasma platform. The work includes scaled material synthesis, post-processing optimization, and battery performance testing, including both coin-cell and full-cell validation with a U.S. lithium-ion battery manufacturer.

NMC721 is a battery material made from nickel, manganese, and cobalt. It works well for defense uses because it delivers steady, reliable power. What’s more, the material is designed for military equipment that depends on batteries working every time.

“We are excited about this program on many fronts,” said Dr. Saurabh Ullal, CEO of 6K Inc. and President of 6K Energy. “This award recognizes the capabilities of our UniMelt platform and validates our ability to produce NMC721 domestically and sustainably. We appreciate the confidence that the DLA and the BATTNET program have placed in 6K Energy, and we believe this effort will accelerate the delivery of high-performance NMC721 materials critical to our nation’s defense and energy security.”

Strengthening the U.S. Battery Supply Chain

The BATTNET program is part of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) broader Defense Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) Program, which focuses on strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities for critical technologies. In the case of batteries, the goal is to reduce dependence on foreign supply chains while improving safety, shelf life, and availability for defense systems.

Battery materials are a major concern for the U.S. military, especially as more vehicles, communication systems, energy storage units, and unmanned systems rely on batteries. Many key battery materials are still made overseas using processes that use a lot of energy and create a lot of waste. Programs like BATTNET are meant to change that.

6K stands out because it doesn’t follow the traditional way of making battery materials. Instead, it uses a newer, more efficient process.

Traditional cathode materials are often polycrystalline, which means they are made up of many small grains fused together. Over time, those grain boundaries can crack during repeated charging and discharging, reducing battery life and performance.

Instead, single-crystal NMC materials eliminate those grain boundaries, explains 6K. This results in less cracking, lower reactivity with the electrolyte, and better long-term stability, which is especially important for defense and aerospace applications where batteries have to perform consistently over long periods.

Still, producing single-crystal NMC at scale has been historically difficult. Conventional manufacturing methods depend on long calcination times, flux additives, and aggressive post-processing, and generate large amounts of waste. UniMelt helps solve these problems.

UniMelt and Sustainable Manufacturing

6K’s UniMelt platform is the world’s only microwave, production-scale plasma system capable of manufacturing advanced battery materials at high speed and with precise control. Instead of relying on long, energy-intensive furnace processes, UniMelt uses plasma to rapidly synthesize materials in a continuous flow.

According to a Life Cycle Assessment conducted with Minviro, UniMelt can reduce energy consumption by up to 50% compared to traditional NMC production methods. Processing costs can also drop by up to 50% while significantly cutting waste and emissions.

“Our single-crystal NMC811 and other high-nickel NMC materials have been sampled widely by OEMs and cell manufacturers with outstanding results,” said Dr. Richard Holman, CTO of 6K Energy. “This BATTNET award gives us the opportunity to push the boundaries for NMC721 and again demonstrate that our UniMelt technology can deliver highly sought-after, high-quality battery materials at scale right here in the United States.”

The DLA award follows a strong year for 6K. In 2025, the company expanded its battery materials work, tested its materials with more manufacturers, and demonstrated how UniMelt can make critical materials faster and with less environmental impact.

Beyond batteries, 6K has also continued applying its plasma technology to other advanced materials markets, reinforcing its broader mission: reshoring strategic manufacturing while reducing environmental impact.

With defense agencies now backing that vision, 6K Energy’s latest award signals growing confidence in alternative, plasma-based manufacturing routes and their role in securing the future of U.S. energy and defense infrastructure.

