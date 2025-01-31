3D Printing Meets Nuclear: NAAREA’s Bold Bet on Microreactors

The nuclear industry isn’t exactly known for moving fast, but NAAREA wants to change that. The French startup has ambitious plans to roll out a new kind of compact nuclear reactor, and it just partnered with Phoenix Manufacture to make that vision a reality. What makes this especially interesting is that the project is leveraging 3D printing in a field where every component needs to meet the strictest safety and regulatory standards. If they pull this off, it could set a new precedent for how nuclear technology is built.

Major nuclear projects often take decades to complete due to strict safety regulations, high costs, and complex engineering challenges. For example, Hinkley Point C in the UK was approved in 2016 but won’t be operational until at least 2027. In the U.S., the Vogtle reactors in Georgia were supposed to be finished by 2016, but one came online in 2023, and the second followed in April 2024, marking the completion of the long-delayed expansion project but exceeding its original cost by over $16 billion.

Similarly, Finland’s Olkiluoto 3 took 17 years from construction to full operation. Meanwhile, the international fusion project ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) has been developing since the 1980s in Saint-Paul-lès-Durance, southern France. After multiple delays and a cost increase of $5.2 billion, full operation is now expected in 2039.

These delays show why nuclear innovation is often slow-moving compared to other energy sectors. But NAAREA (short for New Nuclear for the Acceleration of Energy and Resource Autonomy) hopes that combining 3D printing with nuclear technology could be a game-changer, speeding up development and reducing costs.

A Big Bet on Small Reactors

NAAREA’s trademarked XAMR microreactor is designed to be a next-generation nuclear solution—small, modular, and capable of providing cleaner energy without the huge infrastructure traditional reactors require. It’s more like a nuclear plant in a box, capable of being deployed where power is needed without the massive investment and years of construction that conventional plants demand.

That’s where Phoenix Manufacture comes in. The Niort, France-based company has decades of experience making precision-engineered components for high-stakes industries like aerospace, defense, and robotics. With nuclear joining the mix, they’re bringing their expertise in 3D printing to help NAAREA speed up development and reduce costs.

3D printing in nuclear manufacturing is still relatively rare, but it makes sense. Traditional nuclear components are expensive, take months (or years) to produce, and require extreme precision. By using additive manufacturing (AM), NAAREA and Phoenix Manufacture hope to change how nuclear components are made. Instead of waiting months for custom parts, 3D printing allows them to be produced in a fraction of the time, shortening production cycles.

Additionally, traditional manufacturing methods generate a lot of waste due to extensive machining, but 3D printing minimizes this by building parts layer by layer. This approach not only reduces material waste but also boosts part safety by enabling intricate designs; it creates stronger and more efficient components with fewer potential weak points. Finally, by cutting down on production time and excess material, 3D printing helps lower costs, making nuclear technology more economically viable.

The Roadmap

The partnership will go through five phases, each bringing the microreactor closer to large-scale production by 2032. It all begins with material validation, which ensures that the raw materials used for 3D printing meet the strict safety standards required for nuclear applications. From there, the focus shifts to prototyping, where components for the XAMR microreactor are printed and rigorously tested.

Once the design is refined, the project moves into initial production, manufacturing the necessary parts for the first working reactor. As demand grows, the next step involves scaling up and exploring ways to expand production capacity, potentially with a dedicated factory. Finally, the partnership will tackle recycling and reprocessing, developing methods to reuse materials and minimize waste throughout manufacturing.

Beyond these five phases, the goal of the partnership is not just to develop components but to support every step of the XAMR industrialization process. This collaboration will allow Phoenix Manufacture to produce all essential parts for the future micro-generator, which will later be transported and assembled at NAAREA’s dedicated XAMR plant. Using Nikon SLM Solutions machines for metal AM (like the NXG XII 600 system), Phoenix Manufacture says it can go from prototyping to full-scale production. Covering everything from design and prototyping to first-of-a-kind (FOAK) manufacturing and mass production, this structured approach ensures that the XAMR reactor moves toward full-scale deployment as efficiently as possible.

If successful, this partnership could pave the way for a future where nuclear reactors are not just more accessible but also faster and cheaper to produce. NAAREA’s CEO, Jean-Luc Alexandre, says that safety remains the absolute priority, highlighting how 3D printing ensures consistent quality by allowing in-situ control at every step of the process while reducing costs and assembly needs.

A Global Push for Microreactors

While NAAREA is working toward its XAMR microreactor, it’s not the only company in the race to develop compact nuclear reactors. Several firms are making strides in this space, with Project Pele by BWX Technologies leading the way. This mobile microreactor prototype, built for the U.S. Department of Defense, broke ground at Idaho National Laboratory in September 2024 and could be operational as early as 2026.

Other companies are also exploring microreactors for diverse applications. Westinghouse Electric Company is developing the eVinci Microreactor, a transportable system designed for remote and off-grid locations. Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce is working on a next-generation microreactor concept intended for use in data centers, mining operations, and even space missions. These initiatives reflect the growing momentum behind microreactors as a flexible, low-carbon energy solution.

At the same time, several organizations are exploring the use of 3D printing in nuclear reactor development. Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) has been advancing AM techniques to refine the design and scalability of 3D printed nuclear cores. Meanwhile, Purdue University is leveraging artificial intelligence and computational modeling to accelerate microreactor innovation with 3D printed components.

A French Manufacturing Comeback?

Beyond the impact on nuclear energy, this deal is part of a larger trend that brings high-tech manufacturing back to France. Phoenix Manufacture is one of the companies leading this charge, with the country’s first megafactory dedicated to metal 3D printing. It’s part of the national “Impression 3D France” initiative, which aims to make the country a leader in AM.

Launched in 2017 as part of France’s “Industry of the Future” program, this initiative supports investment in 3D printing to modernize industrial production. In 2021, the government also promoted 3D printing for spare parts to reduce waste, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability. By integrating advanced manufacturing methods like AM, France hopes to position itself as a key player in the future of industrial production.

According to Phoenix Manufacture’s CEO and Co-Founder, Marco Calcamuggi, the partnership with NAAREA is about more than just one reactor, but about becoming agents of change in the nuclear sector. The company is betting on 3D printing as the future of industrial production, and this project could prove them right.

“We are proud of this strategic partnership with NAAREA since additive manufacturing is at the heart of our vision for French reindustrialization. We firmly believe that this disruptive technology is profoundly transforming all industries, in particular the nuclear sector. In our collaboration with NAAREA, we share a common ambition: to become key agents of change. Together, we are creating positive momentum to strengthen sectors contributing to sovereignty and shape an ambitious technological future,” says Calcamuggi.

NAAREA and Phoenix Manufacture still have a long way to go before their 3D printed microreactor becomes a reality. But if they can successfully integrate AM into nuclear production, it could shift how reactors are built everywhere.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.