3DPOD Episode 209: Sam O’Leary, Nikon SLM Solutions CEO

Sam O´Leary worked in making aftermarket components and reverse engineering before joining GE Power and GE Additive. Subsequently he went to SLM Solutions. He was there for a real resurgence of the company with SLM releasing ever larger models culminating with the large-format,12-laser NXG XII powder bed fusion 3D printer. Then the firm was sold to Nikon, to form Nikon SLM Solutions. Sam talks to us about the laser wars, about ever larger printers, strategy and how to run a business well. His focus on doing simple things right, driving the right innovations with and for customers, and executing has paid off handsomely for the firm. We talk as well about the future of additive and what will get us there.
