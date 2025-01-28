Shaping Tomorrow’s Manufacturing, Today

The ADDMAN story is one of collaboration and purpose. Our employees work every day to simplify manufacturing processes and help companies bring their innovations to market faster. Founded in 2021, we’ve built a model that streamlines transition from prototyping to production. A byproduct being speed and precision at every stage of the go to market cycle.

ADDMAN’s mission goes beyond owning the latest, largest, and most efficient 3D printers in the metal and additive polymer space. Real success means that we are disciplined enough to listen to customer needs, smart enough to bring the right strategy, and passionate enough to be a manufacturing partner for the most complicated programs in the world. Through our partnership with private equity firm American Industrial Partners (AIP), we invest ahead of demand, ensuring that advanced manufacturing capacity is ready when our customers need it most.

Strategic Capital, Deployed with Purpose

Financial backing and deep pockets alone don’t guarantee success. We’ve seen additive companies with ample funding struggle to scale, combine to survive, or even disappear from the market. The difference lies in deploying resources strategically and working with partners like AIP, who understand the complexities of American manufacturing.

At ADDMAN, our team uses capital as a tool to accelerate innovation. It’s not about chasing every opportunity—it’s about making deliberate, focused investments that align with customer needs and market opportunities. This approach has allowed our team to make tremendous progress in just a few years, achieving results that others might take decades to reach.

A Comprehensive Approach to Hypersonics

Hypersonics provides a clear example of how we apply strategic focus to solve complex, real-world challenges. This field is filled with obstacles: scaling production, meeting stringent performance requirements, addressing post-processing bottlenecks, and securing materials capable of meeting extreme application demands.

We saw these challenges as opportunities to lead, and this mindset has framed our internal corporate culture at ADDMAN Group. The first piece of the puzzle was acquiring Castheon, where we tapped into Dr. Youping Gao’s deep material science expertise, enabling us to address scalability and performance issues with precision. We tackled CNC bottlenecks with improved workflows and streamlined machining processes at our precision machining facilities, reducing lead times for our customers.

Recognizing the need for a secure supply chain, we partnered with Amaero to ensure domestic powder availability and engaged with America Makes on initiatives like the MATCHAS program to advance materials and processes for hypersonics. Then, to bridge the gap between prototype and serial production, we added Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM), which complements our additive investments by offering a full suite of manufacturing services; from test articles to production-grade parts.

Finally, our expansion into composites and investment in Continuous Composites CF3D technology added a critical capability to the toolbox. Together, these actions have positioned ADDMAN as a trusted partner for the U.S. defense ecosystem, actively supporting the hypersonics arms race and the broader needs of the DoD.

Value Creation at the Core

Private equity is all about value creation, and at ADDMAN, we translate that into faster development, the freedom to design beyond conventional constraints, and fewer barriers between concept and final product. Each decision we make and dollar we spend is driven by a desire to deliver measurable outcomes for our customers.

This approach begins with understanding our customers’ challenges. Then we pair that insight with capital and manufacturing know-how to drive tangible results for the industries we serve. The insights and revenue we gain are reinvested into advancing technologies, refining processes, and solving the next set of challenges, creating a continuous cycle of innovation and growth.

Acquiring Solutions, Not Just Companies

Our growth has been deliberate. We don’t chase acquisitions to inflate numbers; we strategically build capabilities that solve real market challenges. We’re in the business of acquiring solutions, timed right to deliver maximum value. Castheon brought expertise in refractory metals like Niobium C103. KAM delivered industry-leading operational excellence in metal additive manufacturing. Dinsmore and HARBEC expanded our polymer and sustainable manufacturing capabilities. Each move aligned with ADDMAN’s goal of delivering more value, whether by lowering lead times, enabling advanced part designs, or complementing traditional manufacturing modalities.

Looking Ahead

The future of manufacturing is shaped by people; those we listen to, anticipate needs for, and empower with solutions. With trusted partners like AIP, a disciplined financial approach, and a clear strategic vision, we’ve built a foundation for growth and innovation. My personal goal has always been to push the ADDMAN team to think exponentially, encouraging them to challenge limits and uncover transformative opportunities in everything we do.

Our motto, ‘Power the Pursuit,’ flows from this, and is a promise to help clients achieve their boldest goals across industries like defense, space, medical, and energy. Together, we’re not just imagining the future; We’re building it with purpose and precision.

Joe Calmese and Deven Suthar of ADDMAN Group will join Danny Davis, Partner at AIP, at the Additive Manufacturing Strategies event Feb 4-6, 2025 to discuss the role of private equity in the additive industry. Building on the themes from this article, they’ll share fresh insights and actionable strategies. Don’t miss your chance to learn more—register here today.

