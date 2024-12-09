ADDMAN Adds Continuous Composites Technology for Hypersonics and UAV Applications

ADDMAN Group and Continuous Composites are teaming up to reshape how aerospace and defense sectors create parts for hypersonic vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Through this partnership, the two companies will build on Continuous Fiber 3D Printing (CF3D), a technology developed by Continuous Composites that uses high-performance composite materials and fast-curing resins to create strong, intricate, multifunctional parts.

As part of this collaboration, ADDMAN has installed a CF3D machine at its Fort Myers headquarters and innovation center. This machine allows ADDMAN to create composite parts using continuous dry fibers infused in real time with a fast-curing thermosetting resin. This process can print large-scale composite parts measuring up to 2.7 meters by 1.1 meters by 1.1 meters. Driven by proprietary software and advanced numeric controllers, the system promises high accuracy and instant curing upon deposition, accommodating complex designs tailored for demanding applications.

ADDMAN is no stranger to hypersonics and UAV production. Through its subsidiary, Castheon, the company has pioneered the use of advanced additive manufacturing techniques, such as Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF), to produce high-performance parts from refractory alloys like Niobium C103 and Niobium Super C103. These materials are critical for hypersonic applications like thermal shields and propulsion systems, as they can endure extreme heat without losing their shape or strength.

In early 2023, Castheon expanded its operations by moving into a 40,000-square-foot facility dedicated to producing, researching, and developing hypersonic components. This expansion included the addition of large-format printers and advanced manufacturing processes tailored to meet the demands of the aerospace and defense industries.

Beyond hypersonics, ADDMAN has also contributed to other defense-related manufacturing projects, such as qualifying components for submarine fittings, proving the company has extensive experience in producing mission-critical parts that meet the exacting standards of national security and aerospace innovation.

ADDMAN has recently expanded its capabilities by acquiring Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM), adding a 70,000-square-foot facility in Statesville, North Carolina, and increasing its additive manufacturing capacity to over 300,000 square feet.

While introducing CF3D technology to its portfolio is a huge advantage to the company and expands its range of services, ADDMAN continues to lead as the only service bureau offering both carbon-carbon composite printing and refractory alloy printing. By combining CF3D with composite and metallic solutions, ADDMAN is well-equipped to deliver advanced components for the toughest aerospace and defense applications.

ADDMAN’s CEO Joe Calmese pointed out that “Integrating CF3D technology into ADDMAN’s suite of capabilities directly addresses feedback from our customers, who have emphasized the need for both Carbon-Carbon composites and refractory metals like Niobium C103 to support their advanced applications. This integration allows us to provide optimized solutions for performance and weight, delivering mission-critical components that meet the stringent requirements of hypersonic systems. By aligning our solutions with market needs, we reinforce our role as a comprehensive partner for aerospace and defense innovations.”

Meanwhile, Steve Starner, President and CEO of the Idaho-based company Continuous Composites, highlighted the transformative potential of CF3D technology, highlighting its ability to lower costs, shorten lead times, and enhance part performance across various industries. He described the partnership with ADDMAN as a perfect fit, citing ADDMAN’s expertise in aerospace and hypersonic thermal protection systems as key to advancing CF3D’s adoption in aerospace and defense manufacturing.

To showcase this technology, the partners hosted a webinar titled “Scaling Innovation: How Continuous Fiber 3D Printing is Shaping the Future of Manufacturing” on December 3 at 10 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) to offer insights into how CF3D is influencing manufacturing processes and its potential applications in various industries. Attendees learned how CF3D is used for complex geometries, performance-driven parts, and rapid prototyping. The webinar featured speakers Mike Shaffer, Director of Business Development at ADDMAN, and Josh Randles, Director of Sales at Continuous Composites, who shared their expertise on scaling CF3D technology.

