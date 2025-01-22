Horizon Microtechnologies Opens Online Shop for 3D Printed Antennas

Horizon Microtechnologies offers a unique micro 3D printing technology that combines digital light processing (DLP) with coating processes. Now, the firm has also launched a Product Shop, enabling customers to select and order standard horn antennas or request quotes for custom designs. The company commits to providing quotes within two working days. Additionally, customers can order samples directly from the shop, with the convenience of Apple Pay for seamless transactions.

I admire Horizon Microtechnologies for four key reasons. The German firm has developed an innovative technology that addresses a clear market need. It possesses a well-defined go-to-market strategy that effectively targets a specific customer base with a clear value proposition. The company communicates its vision and future plans with clarity. Lastly, it is focused on one of the most fruitful application areas in additive manufacturing (AM).

Using a Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) S240 DLP machine, the company enhances parts through proprietary dipping techniques with materials such as copper, silver, and other metals. These coatings provide protection, conductivity, and precise, reliable performance. The DLP process itself is cost-effective per part and delivers highly detailed, accurate results. Horizon is not the answer for everything, nor does it have to or want to be. The company focuses exclusively on small, precise antennas—a rapidly expanding market well-suited to its technology.

“Our Product Shop marks an important milestone in Horizon’s journey. The maturity and scalability of our processes allow us to offer horn antennas that are lightweight and customisable at competitive cost and with superior lead time. Traditional manufacturing can sometimes struggle to deliver complex RF components efficiently, particularly when customisation is required. With micro-AM and our advanced coatings, we are changing the game. Using established manufacturing techniques, seemingly small modifications to an antenna could have a significant impact on manufacturabilty. Now, customisation no longer comes at a premium — it’s effectively part of the package. Customers can achieve designs that were previously impossible, with rapid production and a quote in their hands within 48 hours of inquiry,” said Horizon Microtechnologies CEO Andreas Frölich.

The Product Shop is a significant development as it eliminates friction between Horizon and its clients, demystifiying the process of ordering horn antennas. Even though customers may use the service for highly specific and confidential designs, Horizon demonstrates that transparent communication about pricing and lead times is possible without unnecessary complexity. This streamlined approach not only saves time for existing customers but also lowers the barrier for new customers to enter the market.

Horizon’ process enables the production of geometrically precise, optimal antenna parts at competitive costs, consistently and at scale, with a reduced time-to-part for new designs. The company currently supplies antennas to aerospace, defense, radar, and telecom sectors, with potential for adoption across additional industries as connected devices proliferate. Horizon states that its antennas are “up to 6x lighter than those made using traditional methods,” offering high customization with no additional cost or time. They also provide greater design freedom compared to competitors and, in some cases, “higher signal integrity, reduced interference, and optimized radiation patterns.” Customers can either upload their designs or seek assistance from the company’s design team.

Horizon is exemplary in bringing a custom manufacturing approach to market, removing the complexities of obtaining antennas for companies that need them. The company precisely leverages AM where it delivers the greatest customer value—providing the right parts, at the right time, with efficiency and clarity. Bravo to Horizon for its transparency, customer focus, and dedication to simplifying the process. This approach is a model for other firms and a critical driver for the growth of the 3D printing market.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.