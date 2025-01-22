World’s First Fully-3D Printed Microscope Could Bring Microscopy to Millions

Researchers from the University of Strathclyde have made the world’s first fully 3D-printed microscope, and it’s cheaper than one might think. The base model costs less than a McDonald’s Big Mac Meal and could accelerate scientific discoveries all over the world.
The seed for this project started a few years ago when researchers from the University of Bathe and University of Cambridge came together to start the OpenFlexure project. Their goal was simple: develop affordable, open-source microscopes using 3D printing and off-the-shelf components. By leveraging the cost-effective nature of 3D printing, they significantly decreased one barrier to entry and have made microscopy accessible to more people on all seven continents. However, despite these advancements, their designs still require expensive research-grade lenses that can still exclude many from using microscopy.
The research team from the University of Strathclyde, saw this as an opportunity to improve the OpenFlexure design and reduce the costs of the microscope lenses. Their solution? 3D print them!
The team from Strathclyde used a Mars 3 Pro Resin 3D printer to print the condenser lens and a Mars 2 3D resin printer to print the objective lens. Both were printed with Formlabs clear photopolymerising resin and were based on a 12.7 mm diameter plano-convex lens with a 35 mm focal length from Edmund Optics and a 12.7 mm plano-convex lens with a 20 mm focal length from Thorlabs, respectively.
In addition to the lenses, the researchers added a store-bought CMOS camera, an LED light, and a raspberry pi to control the microscope. All together, the system ran a few hundred dollars, but the 3D printed components inside only cost $8.52! Even with the upgraded components, this lab-grade 3D printed microscope is a fraction of the price of comparable models.
Impressively, the team also demonstrated the device’s ability to distinguish individual blood cells and detail the intricate cellular structures of a mouse’s kidney.
“This [technology] opens the doors to democratized access, rapid prototyping, and bespoke design of microscopes and optics at a fraction of the price of traditional microscopes. It could [also] help scientists and medics in low-income countries around the world, as well as enabling students to learn more about science through accessible, cheap kit.” -Dr. Liam Rooney, postdoctoral research associate, who created the device with Professor Gail McConnell in Strathclyde Institute of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences
This is an amazing breakthrough for the field and could potentially put microscopy into exponentially more people’s hands. The device compares well to research grade alternatives and does it at a fraction of the cost. It is exciting to think about the possibilities this microscope manufacturing process has and the almost limitless customizable possibilities. We will continue to monitor this space and are excited to see the perturbations that come from this effort.
The full article can be found here.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 29, 2024
Things are a little bit lighter in this week’s roundup, with a few trade shows, continued tours by Stratasys and Würth Additive Group, and a happy hour in Illinois. Read...
3D Printing News Briefs, September 28, 2024: Seed Funding, Consumer Goods, & More
We’re starting 3D Printing News Briefs today with seed funding news from a historic research program, and then moving on to technology awards. Then it’s on to a 3D printed...
Quintus Technologies: Enabling a More Appropriate Additive Process Chain
When I attended the ASTM F42/ISO TC 261 meetings in nearby Columbus, Ohio, I had the opportunity to participate in two facility tours. We visited The Ohio State University’s Center...
Bioprinted Urethras to Advance Bespoke Medical Solutions
Swedish researchers have created tissue-engineered urethras using 3D bioprinting. Developed at Chalmers University of Technology, the urethral structures are printed with a bioink that integrates human cells with a supportive...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.